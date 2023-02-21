collective bargainingPolitics will not play a role in the failed negotiations between the hospitals and the unions. This means that an agreement is a long way off and further action is inevitable. “Of course we understand the concerns, but the ministry is not a party to the negotiations. That is up to employers and the unions,” a spokesperson for Minister Ernst Kuipers told this site.

According to the Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ), politicians must help hospitals with their financial situation, otherwise wages cannot rise any further. “Together with the unions, we must indicate to the government that we are really short,” said chairman Ad Melkert on Tuesday morning in television program Goedemorgen Nederland (WNL). He pointed to the increased energy costs, inflation and the investments of hospitals in sustainability. “An extra pay rise is beyond the financial strength of many hospitals.”

Employees of dozens of hospitals will strike in mid-March because employers do not want to offer more wages and other conditions. They will only provide emergency care for a day. The Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ) is concerned about the strike. “The actions have consequences for daily patient care and lead to fundamentally negative financial consequences,” says NVZ chairman Ad Melkert.

Ernst Kuipers is in constant dialogue with the hospitals on this issue. Additional financial support will not be forthcoming at this time. “What we do, of course, as those responsible for the healthcare system, is to make sufficient room in the budget every year for employers in the healthcare sector to be able to make good salary agreements with the unions,” says a spokesperson. The salary scope that is made available is linked to developments in the market. “Wage development may be higher in the market in 2023 as a result of the efforts of trade unions to compensate for inflation. That also has an effect on a higher salary scope that is made available to the healthcare sector,” said the spokesperson.

In the Zorgvisie magazine, Melkert states that if the ministry, but also the health insurers do not contribute, they will even put a 'bomb' under the Integral Care Agreement (to keep care accessible and affordable) and the Green Deal (for sustainability). This can be prevented with help. We no longer have money for all these expenses. We would like to see VWS and health insurers jointly support hospitals with half to one billion euros. Most hospitals do not have the financial buffers to absorb this type of expenditure increase. VWS knows that. The question is whether this is not a method to clean up the sector coldly."

According to the ministry, inflation has already been taken into account in this year’s budget. “This means that sufficient price compensation is available at a total level for this year to compensate hospitals for higher costs as a result.”

The ministry says it will keep a finger on the pulse and will continue to talk to the NVZ.

What’s going on?

The hospitals believe that they have offered enough to the unions during the collective labor agreement negotiations. They will stick to the 13 percent they have already offered and other adjustments, for example in terms of working conditions. The hospitals say that they have accepted ‘several of your substantive proposals, in which we have broadly explored the limits of the available financial space and resources of our institutions’, they now write to the employees’ organisations.

You will understand that fully complying with all your requirements is undesirable and impossible. They still make ‘the explicit call’ to ‘resume collective bargaining with us in order to achieve a result’. ‘It must be prevented that patient care and the well-being of employees are endangered.’ The FNV wonders why it would come to the negotiating table, says Merlijn.

Broken down

The collective labor agreement negotiations between the unions and the NVZ broke down at the end of January. Then accusations came back and forth. According to the unions, the NVZ would have pulled the plug on the negotiations, but a spokesman continues to deny this. “I was on top of it. That’s really not the case. We have come up with a good offer and we fully support it. It really is an incredibly good offer. We also get that back from the employees. But unfortunately the unions see it differently.” See also Housing trade | Real estate agents tell about the dramatic change in the housing market this fall - "The price may drop"

The willingness to take action among healthcare workers is high, according to the unions. “Many colleagues let me know that they are now also becoming union members. We notice that there is a lot of anger among staff. We received applause during the corona crisis, but now no one is home,” says Miran van Arendonk of the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven. “My girl next door drew hearts on the sidewalk for me. We were the heroes of healthcare in the Netherlands. And now they’re dropping us hard,” adds Joan van Zon of the Helmondse Elkerliek Hospital.

What are the unions demanding?

The collective labor agreement for hospital staff expired on 1 February. The unions want, among other things, a wage increase of 10 percent with a floor of 100 euros. The NVZ has offered 5 percent now and 5 percent at the end of this year. Moreover, the hospitals want to conclude a collective labor agreement for two years, FNV explains. The unions want to limit themselves to a one-year collective agreement.

The unions are annoyed that staff in the same positions in academic hospitals are paid better than staff in non-academic hospitals. Staff in the teaching hospitals fall under a different collective labor agreement and have already received a salary increase of 10 percent for 2023.

calling

Several hospitals are currently full of banners. “It is often said that our work is a calling,” says Veerle Ruinemans, a nurse at the Deventer Hospital. “Then you say: I don’t care how much money I get for it. But this is work for us. We have studied for it and that includes a decent salary.” See also Television | Inspired by the murder of Kyllikki Saari, the gruesome crime comedy is full of belittling women - even the director of the film described it as "horrible and tasteless."

Anita van Loon (58), lab technician at the heart function department in Amphia, also participates in the strike with conviction. ,,I have been working in the hospital for 38 years, but I have not experienced much progress in salary. My husband and I both started as MBO students. He has grown gradually, but I very little. While we have to do more and more with fewer people. I am also standing here for the young people who we see increasingly leaving for the business world.”

Jan Willem Nieland, anesthesia assistant Isala: ,,It can’t be the case that you can only work in healthcare if you have a rich partner? As healthcare professionals, we don’t fill Melkert jobs, do we?” he refers to chairman Ad Melkert of the NVZ.

Impossible

NVZ chairman Melkert previously lashed out at the unions on the NVZ site: ‘Impossible and astonishing. With our proposal of 13 percent in two years, actions are disproportionate and unnecessary.’ According to the unions, that offer looks better than it is. “The NVZ plays a political game, and that stings healthcare workers,” says Van Arendonk of the Catharina Hospital.



