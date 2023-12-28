Company commanders of the Nevsky detachment: The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot pull equipment to Bogdanovka due to the weather

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Bogdanovka began to experience problems with supplies and evacuation of the wounded due to mud, which turned the surroundings of the village into an “impassable swamp.” The commander of one of the assault companies of the Nevsky detachment told Lenta.ru about this, and asked not to mention his call sign.

According to him, now in most of the territory of the DPR there is damp weather with positive temperatures and rare frosts at night.

Because of this, as it became known, Ukrainian units cannot safely pull up equipment to forward positions, as well as ensure the evacuation of the wounded, of whom there are more and more.

Now we control about half of the village. The roads are under the control of our D-20 and D-30 guns

Bogdanovka is located northwest of Artemovka, near the Ukrainian-controlled town of Chasov Yar. A few kilometers from the village there is the Berkhovskoe reservoir.

The battles near Artemovsk entered the positional stage

His colleague, the head of the communications center with the call sign Sherbet, suggested that until the onset of prolonged frosts, combat operations in this area will remain positional, despite the significant advantage of Russian troops in forces and means.

Photo: Kuba Stezycki / Reuters

Several kilograms of dirt stick to the shoes. Cars get stuck in the ground, weapons have to be cleaned almost around the clock. But we are actively dismantling their positions with artillery and mortars SherbetHead of communications center

He added that the activity of Ukrainian troops in the Bohdanivka area has decreased to a minimum in recent days. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to him, do not have enough ammunition and funds for the construction of fortifications.

“Even their drones stopped flying. The enemy is afraid to gather in groups; all work is carried out exclusively at night,” the officer said.

Russian troops prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from gaining a foothold in Bogdanovka

Another serviceman, the commander of the mortar crew of the “Nevsky” detachment with the call sign Chambal, said that the Ukrainian units are trying to dig in as securely as possible in the village.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Russian artillerymen and mortarmen are preventing the Ukrainians from carrying out fortification work, and also cutting off the troops remaining in the village from supply routes, which further complicates their situation.

Our tactic is to drive the enemy underground. They simply do not have time to dig trenches and dugouts. As soon as they gather in one place, our “birds” (UAVs) see it, and we cover ChambalMortar crew commander

