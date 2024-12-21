On December 17, it was presented in Madrid Oddan art book that compiles works of art made by people with intellectual disabilities born in the workshop of the Zaragoza collective ‘Andar de nones’.

Odd is a visual compendium of more than one hundred pictorial worksa compilation that immortalizes the creations that emerged throughout the collective’s eight years of experience in its creative workshops at Harinera ZGZ.

“Non” in Spanish means “odd”, and “walk of nones” It is a rarely used expression to express that something does not turn out as expected. Andar de Nones arose at the initiative of TEAdir-Aragon with the intention of giving people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to explore their artistic potential.

“The Nones” meet weekly at the Harinera ZGZ community culture space (Zaragoza) to paint, accompanied by the plastic artist Gejo. Since 2016, Andar de Nones’ works have impacted more than 70,000 people at exhibitions carried out in Zaragoza and international cities such as Venice, Lille or Toulouse.

Part of the works that make up Impar de Andar de Nones Loaned

This book collects some of his best works from the 16 artists that make up the collectivea set of works that do not want to be interpreted as a therapeutic or occupational proposal, but as a cultural project with its own entityfocused on social transformation.

Andar de Nones claims the access to culture and creative freedom of its artists, working to expand exhibition spaces and offer visibility to those who usually do not have representation in the art world. Furthermore, it contextualizes the work of Andar de Nones in the universe of art brutand reflects on the evolution of the movement from the radical individuality, even isolation of the pioneers, to the current relevance of creation workshops, authentic laboratories and meeting spaces.

Portraits of Andar de Nones in the Panta Rhei bookstore in Madrid. Loaned

This book is presented as a visual and conceptual testimony which contributes to the recognition of Spanish art brut in the history of art, and its ability to transmit the essence and talent of the Andar de Nones artists makes it a reference work within this movement. The project combines the coordination of Grassa Toro, founder of La Cala; the design of the award-winning Isidro Ferrer, National Illustration Prize and National Design Prize; and the theoretical contribution of Graciela García Muñoz, curator and art brut specialist.

This artistic project is promoted by TEAdir-Aragonan association of mothers, fathers, relatives and friends of people with autism, the group seeks to promote a participatory and accessible culture.