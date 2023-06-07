Murder Senago, the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello victim or accomplice to the tragedy? Word to the experts

The seed of doubt. An atrocious doubt that once again affects the story of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello. And what about Sabrina Paulisthe mother of the killer. Everyone knows her for the copious tears she shed in the interview with La Vita in Diretta, in which she painted her son as a “monster”.



But now the woman has become the protagonist of a further detail revealed by the investigations: on Monday 29 May, two days after the murder of Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello would have gone together with her in a bar not far from the place where the body was found, to ask if there were any surveillance cameras outside the room. The manager of the bar, questioned by the carabinieri, would have confirmed this circumstance.

From here, as in a domino, a series of questions: is Sabrina Paulis involved in the murder of Giulia Tramontano? And if she yes what role did she play? Is her relationship with her son such as to suggest that the woman has in some way been part of the misdirection implemented by Impagnatiello?

Many questions still unanswered, on which the prosecutor will shed light. At the moment no objection of aiding and abetting has been brought, but who is really Sabrina Paulis? Are we to believe her tears?

