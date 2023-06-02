Impagnetiello’s confession: “I stabbed Giulia to death”. The body hidden for a day in the trunk

New details emerge on the murder of Giulia Tramontano. Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed to having killed her partner, in her seventh month of pregnancy, and to having kept her in her car for a whole day, driving around with the body in her trunk until a few hours after her arrest. A crime characterized by “extreme cruelty and premeditation”, underlined the prosecutors, speaking of a “marked manipulative tendency” on the part of the Armani Bamboo barman.

According to the story given to the investigators, the murder took place on Saturday evening, on the return of his fiancée from Milan. Here the victim met a colleague of the barman, with whom the man had a parallel relationship. He withdrew from the meeting wanted by the two women, remaining in the house in Senago. While the 29-year-old from Sant’Antimo was returning, warning her partner with a curt “Let me find you”, he searched the browser on his mobile phone for “burnt ceramic bathtub” at 7pm. A search that goes hand in hand with the phrase “alberto stasi stamped” (that is, the 39-year-old definitively convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi) searched for the day before the murder. After killing her, he attempted to burn her body for the first time in the bathtub then attempted to cover her tracks by staging a voluntary removal. A clumsy attempt at misdirection that emerges from the numerous searches on her smartphone: from “removing blood stains” to “scheduled whatsapp sending” up to “old suitcases”, to be placed in the cellar where her body was hidden.

While the attention on the case is maximum, Impagnatiello finds a way to move the body. “Tuesday morning around 7, I go to the cellar and take the body out dragging it towards the garage”, reports the report. “Then I take the car into the garage and load the body into the trunk. Giulia’s body is left in the car until Wednesday night when I decide to throw it, around 02.30 on Wednesday in that place I already knew where it was later found and which I communicated to the carabinieri”. The man then specified that “since I put Giulia’s body in the trunk on Tuesday, I still used the car going around with the body in the trunk” until Wednesday night, when he decides to hide the body in a crawl space behind a row of garages. In the evening of that day he will then be summoned to the Senago barracks by the prosecutors with his lawyer where he will be forced to confess.