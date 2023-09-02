Murder Giulia Tramontano, excluding a role for the mother of Impagnetiello

During a break from work, he had bought one with his cell phone liter bottle of amylene-stabilized chloroform. The subject is Alessandro Impagnatiello, the barman who killed Giulia Tramontano, his pregnant girlfriend. According to what Repubblica writes, the chloroform was to be sent to Andrea Valdi, an alias of his, “to the address of his apartment in Senago. He had paid the 23 euros (plus expenses) with the Paypal account, registered in his name . But he had provided the company with his alter ego and a specially created email saved on the phone, complete with a password”.



According to Repubblica, “Impagnatiello then collected the package from the GLS of Paderno Dugnano: the courier, in Senago, had not found any Andrea Valdi. And that chloroform, seized by the carabinieri of the Milan investigative unit, would have been used at least once “. Repubblica reports it again, quoting a message from Giulia Tramontano dated May 20: “I slept very badly and I feel drugged,” she wrote to her partner who killed her seven days later with 37 stab wounds.

According to Republic, the killer did not want to pay alimony and “after having already tried the rat poison (the autopsy and the chats already acquired attest to it), the barman had already tried it. Giulia had complained about it to her mother on December 9, 2022, a month after the discovery of the pregnancy: “The water we took stinks terribly of ammonia”.

Again for the Republic, “the investigation dissolves any shadow of complicity on the part of Impagnatiello’s family. Starting with the mother, who on the afternoon of Sunday 28, with Giulia’s cell phone disconnected, had gone to look for her between the apartment and the basement” . And a role for Omar, Impagnatiello’s brother, is also excluded.

