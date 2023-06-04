Impagnatiello’s other girlfriend: “I was afraid of him”

The evening Giulia Tramontano was killed, the girl who had a parallel story with Alessandro Impagnatiello had a colleague take her home because she was frightened by Alessandro Impagnatiello, who insisted on seeing her.

“Her requests were so pressing that one of my colleagues accompanied me home, because they too were worried,” the young woman told the investigators according to what she reveals The Republic.

In fact, the barman insisted on seeing his other girlfriend around 1.30, when he had already murdered Giulia. “When I got home I noticed Alessandro stopped at the tram stop thinking I was going back by tram. I went up to the house without him seeing me. He started ringing when I told him I was already home. Finally he came up and I spoke to him through the bars of the gallery window. He insisted that I let him in, but I didn’t want to because I was afraid”.

In fact, the young woman revealed that she was scared because “I didn’t know what happened to Giulia and what he was capable of”.