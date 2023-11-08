Impagnatiello on trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the investigating judge: “There was premeditation and cruelty”

The request for immediate trial for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old accused of the murder of his seven-month pregnant partner, was accepted. The man will go to trial on January 18th.

The judge for preliminary investigations Angela Minerva recognized all four aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecutor’s office: premeditation, cruelty, cohabitation restriction and frivolous motives. Impagnatiello is accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend with 37 stab wounds in their home in Senago, in the Milan area, last May 27. He faces a life sentence.