Tramontano murder: “Impagnatiello wanted to kill his other girlfriend”

Alessandro Impagnatiello also wanted to kill his other girlfriend: the investigators who are investigating the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old in the seventh month of pregnancy killed by her partner, are convinced of this.

As writes the Corriere della Serait was precisely the words of the 23-year-old Italian-English woman, who had been in a relationship with Impagnetiello for several months, that directed the investigators to the barman.

In fact, the girl told the investigators that, after the clarifying meeting with Giulia Tramontano, she spoke with Impagnatiello through a video call.

“He was evasive, agitated and sweaty. I asked him where Giulia was, he told me that he was sleeping, then that she was with a friend ”the young woman said.

About half an hour later, Alessandro Impagnetiello goes to the girl’s house, but she doesn’t let him in. The two, in fact, have a confrontation but only at a distance.

According to the judges dealing with the case, the 23-year-old’s decision not to let the barman enter the house could have saved her life: in fact, the investigators are convinced that Impagnatiello, who had already killed Giulia at that moment, would most likely have murdered her too.