“Every day we stand by the most vulnerable and invisible people. For them, health care is often expensive and distant. This project helps us bring these people closer to medical care and is an important form of integration. Thousands of people need it.” This was stated by Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio, on the occasion of the presentation of the “San Bartolomeo Project”, launched by the Gemelli Isola Tiberina hospital, in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, Deloitte and the Deloitte Foundation.