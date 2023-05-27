“The Community of Sant’Egidio adheres to the ‘San Bartolomeo project’ because every day he is at the side of the most vulnerable, even invisible people of our city, who are many immigrants who are not yet regular, Roma and families of poor Italian people. For them, health care is often paid for, expensive and distant, and therefore this project helps us to bring many people closer to medical care, health care and is an important form of integration into our society”. So at Adnkronos Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio on the sidelines of the presentation at the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital of the ‘San Bartolomeo project’ for facilitate access to care for people with frailty.

“One hundred and seventy people have already been enrolled in this program – recalls Impagliazzo – but clearly the numbers of need are much, much higher, we are talking about thousands of people. We have already experienced this during the Covid pandemic. In Sant’Egidio we have opened a ‘vaccine hub for the invisible’ where thousands of people have come to get vaccinated. The problem is being able to get these people to medical care“. In fact, many “do not know the paths, they are far from the institutions. We must therefore ensure that we bring the institutions closer to the citizens, especially the poorest citizens. This is the mediation work of the Community of Sant’Egidio, given its great experience on the ground” he concludes.