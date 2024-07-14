Home page politics

Collective shock in the USA: The period before the 2024 US election is overshadowed by shots fired at Trump. The election campaign could now take a serious turn.

Butler – Actually, it was an event like so many before the US election 2024: Donald Trump was mobilizing his voters in the state of Pennsylvania when shots were suddenly fired. Events took a dramatic turn in an instant: After the attempted assassination, Trump was injured in the ear, at least one innocent bystander and the suspected shooter were dead, and other people were injured. The reactions to the shooting of Donald Trump were immediate – but the USA could now be entering a much darker chapter of modern politics, which could significantly influence the rest of the election campaign.

Shots fired at Trump: Assassination attempt foiled – election campaign for 2024 US election about to turn

Donald Trump spoke out after the shooting and said that a bullet had injured his ear. The attack is being investigated by law enforcement authorities as an “attempted assassination,” several US media reported in unison. US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting of Trump. This type of violence is “sick,” he said. “Everyone must condemn it.” That is “one of the reasons why we must reunite this country.” One thing is certain: the shooting of Donald Trump are images that will haunt the USA in particular for a long time to come – especially during the election campaign for the 2024 US election.

Historically, it is not uncommon for political sentiment to end in deadly violence in the USA. The most famous example is probably the assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy in November 1963, but other US presidents have also been victims of gun attacks. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump, however, comes at a time when the USA is more divided than ever before and the situation in the country could tip at any time. Some political camps have been radicalizing for years. The storming of the Capitol a few years ago, for example, was just the next level in a cascade of violence.

With clenched fists in the election campaign: Shots at Trump will influence the 2024 US election

The shots fired at Trump are CNN However, compared to developments in recent years, this is a new, darker chapter of political violence in the USA and “by definition an attack on democracy and the right of every American to choose their own political leadership.” Shortly after the assassination attempt, Trump knew how to use the moment to his advantage: With blood on his ear and cheek and his fist raised, an American flag in the background, the Republican left the campaign stage – captured on camera by an AP photographer who portrayed the assassination victim as a tireless hero. One thing is certain: this photo will shape the election campaign for the 2024 US election.

Since Trump was the victim of an attack during a presidential election event – albeit not as the sitting US president – he will in future be mentioned in the same breath as Kennedy, Ronald Reagan or even Martin Luther King Jr. This will only be beneficial for his own election campaign. Experts now expect that the latest developments due to the shooting of Trump will make the election year even more unpredictable.

Biden under pressure after Trump shot: US President must set an example before US election

The incumbent US President Joe Biden is now under pressure: Although he has been under massive pressure since the blunder in the TV debate and is facing calls for his resignation, he now has to unite the USA as the leader of a politically shattered nation after an assassination attempt on his worst opponent. Because in contrast to previous attacks on US politicians, the shooting of Trump is the first attempted assassination of a sitting or former American president in the age of social media. And that poses a great danger: Videos of the shooting of Trumpconspiracy theories, finger-pointing, and election campaign tactics spread at the speed of the Internet.

Such as the New York Times writes, the first political camps were already trying to exploit the attempted assassination of Trump for the US election. For example, Senator JD Vance from Ohio, one of the finalists for Trump’s running mate, declared a few moments later that the Democrats had set the stage for an assassination attempt by portraying the 2024 US election as a battle between the forces of democracy and the soldiers of fascism.

After attempted assassination of Trump: Shots become part of conspiracy theories

After the shooting, Trump is already seen as an invincible hero by his supporters and is being celebrated on social media. It is already clear that the Republican can anchor his image as a steadfast fighter even more firmly in society. He was actually supposed to be officially crowned presidential candidate at the Republican Party Convention next Monday. Now, however, the event will have a completely different tone and may become the source of a changed Trump campaign.

The fact that the USA is deeply divided in the election campaign for the 2024 US election has been a topic of discussion in the media for months. For an analyst from SkyNews the shots have now caused tension to “rise significantly”. The Trump assassination was “an extraordinary moment in what are already deeply troubling times”.

Influence on US election 2024: Shooting of Trump becomes central issue

To what extent the shooting of Trump will ultimately contribute to the outcome of the upcoming US election in 2024 is currently a matter of speculation, but it is clear that the election campaign in the coming period will only have one theme. This plays into Trump’s hands and Biden will have a difficult time setting political accents. How NBCNews However, writes that Biden could be pushed out of the media spotlight in the coming days because of the assassination attempt on Trump. After the debate about his health and the hypothetical search for a successor, the waters will probably calm down and the Democratic camp will strive for unity. (fbu)