RIAC expert Naumov: assassination attempt on Trump has strengthened his image as a “martyr and victim”

Americanist and expert at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Alexey Naumov assessed the impact of the assassination attempt on former US leader Donald Trump on the presidential race. The corresponding post appeared in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the assassination attempt has greatly reinforced the image of the politician as a “martyr and victim” that was formed as a result of the court cases against him. Naumov noted that parallels between Trump and Christ could already be seen on Republican T-shirts.

“Now this narrative will spread even more widely and affect independent voters. We have a huge probability of the future US president,” the expert explained.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), member of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Sergei Rogov assessed Trump’s chances of winning the presidential race after the assassination attempt. According to him, the Republican Party convention will be held in the near future, where the former American leader will formally be nominated for president.