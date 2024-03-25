Revenue also calculates the fiscal impact of the proposal that expands tax immunity to religious temples

The federal deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ) told the Power360in an interview carried out this Monday (25.mar.2024), that the impact of the PEC das Igrejas is in the home of “billion” of reals.

The calculation is being made by the Federal Revenue Service, which told this digital newspaper not to comment on unpublished measures. After being approved in February this year by a special committee in the Chamber, the fiscal impact was expected to be R$1 billion in 2 years.

The government approves the PEC of Churches, even with the Ministry of Finance seeking to increase revenue to achieve the objectives of the new fiscal framework. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said on March 20 that “the impact will be minimal” after a meeting with the evangelical bench and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

However, the Treasury is studying how to mitigate the impact caused by the PEC. Two weeks ago, the ministry asked for the exemption on Church assets that produce income, such as gas stations, to be removed from the proposal. The request was accepted by Crivella and the proposal's rapporteur, Dr. Fernando Maximo (Brazil-RO Union).

In supporting the proposal, the president's objective Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is to get closer to evangelicals to regain lost approval, in addition to remaining in harmony with the evangelical bench in the Chamber of Deputies, which encompasses more than 1 third of the House.

Watch the full interview (33min56s):

VOTING

The expectation for the Churches' PEC to be voted on in the Chamber has existed in Congress since the beginning of the year. With the return of the legislative year and after successive weekly meetings with the Ministry of Finance, the objective became assessment before Holy Week, but evangelicals believe that the proposal will not move forward this week and will be postponed until after the holiday.

The reason is the lack of clarification of evangelicals' doubts, according to Crivella. The deputy explained that there is concern about the formulation of a new ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) that has a financial impact on pastors.

In January this year, the government suspended a 2022 ADI, carried out during the Bolsonaro government, which determined the end of the collection of 20% of the salaries of Church pastors. The order angered evangelicals, who are now seeking confirmation that pastors will no longer be affected.

According to Crivella, another ADI is being designed in parallel so as not to cause harm to churches, but evangelicals want proof that the new norm will not lead to taxation of pastors, in disarray with the approval of the PEC of Churches.