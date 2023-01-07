The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), said this Friday (6.jan.2023) that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held back pensions, resulting in an impact on the minimum wage.

According to the minister, the previous government undid the damming after the elections. As a consequence, it caused a large number of retirements.

“There is an evident impact with regard to the minimum wage, a damming that was made of pensions and, in the 2nd half, it was released, especially after the election. A large contingent, which showed that damming was not an administrative difficulty”said the Minister of the Civil House to journalists at the Planalto Palace.

He stated that the economic team “is studying the best way to address this issue, noting that the process of creating ministries and dividing teams is still ongoing, and will inform the details as soon as the framework is more defined”.

He also said that the Minister of Labour, Luiz Marinho (PT-SP), will give an interview to journalists next week to talk about the topic.

“If it were an administrative difficulty, there would be no way to release a gigantic volume as was released in the post-election period. So, clearly, in our opinion, it is characterized that the difficulty was not administrative flow, but retirement containment strategy “completed.

The minimum wage of R$ 1,320.00 is one of the promises of the Lula (PT), but the provisional measure has not yet been approved. The new value represents a readjustment of 2.7% of real gain.