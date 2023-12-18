South Korea is ready to give a “crushing response” to the DPRK in the event of a North Korean attack. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Yun Seok-yeol, who, after two missile launches from a neighboring country, also called for the activation of a special communication line with the United States and Japan. Experts believe that Pyongyang's latest actions are nothing more than a message to Washington, which continues to increase tension on the Korean Peninsula by bringing in its aircraft carriers and submarines. Whether to expect an escalation of the conflict in the region – in the material of Izvestia.

Crushing response to Pyongyang's launches

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on December 17, Pyongyang launched a short-range missile at approximately 22:38 (16:38 Moscow time). The shell fell into the Sea of ​​Japan, covering 570 km – the base in Busan is located at approximately the same distance from Pyongyang. Literally 10 hours later, a second missile was launched from the DPRK, and, according to government sources in Tokyo, an intercontinental ballistic missile, although this is prohibited by the UN in relation to North Korea. This is the fifth ICBM launch in 2023, which is a record. The rocket also fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, but had already flown 1 thousand km. In addition, the projectile was fired along a steep, almost vertical trajectory, reaching an altitude of no less than 6 thousand km.

Against this background, South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on December 18 and called on his colleagues from the United States and Japan to respond to the last two missile launches by the DPRK in one day. The head of state warned of an “immediate and crushing” response in the event of a North Korean attack.

In addition, he called for the activation of a three-way communication line to exchange information about North Korean missiles in real time. Last August, the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to launch this system by the end of 2023 to contain Pyongyang. The South Korean Defense Ministry said it would take “a few more days” to put it into operation. The situation was also discussed by the national security advisers of the three countries. The White House confirmed that the parties agreed to strengthen coordination by using a joint communication channel.

Pyongyang's missile launches come days after a new round of talks between South Korea and the United States on nuclear security. On December 15, representatives of the two countries held the second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Washington and agreed to finalize a common strategy to contain North Korea by mid-2024. The third meeting within the NCG will take place at the same time. In this regard, the North Korean Ministry of Defense accused the United States and South Korea of ​​increasing nuclear tension on the peninsula, calling the US actions in the region a “preview of nuclear war.” The military also criticized the deployment of the American nuclear submarine USS Missouri at the Busan naval base. The department said it would take more aggressive steps to counter the threats.

“Escalation is indeed very likely.” The fact that the cycle of cooperation and confrontation between the parties will soon enter a phase of cooling relations could have been said after the unsuccessful US-North Korean summit in Hanoi in 2019 and the lack of progress in the development of inter-Korean ties recently – it’s just that now the trend towards aggravation has become more is obvious,” Anna Polenova, a senior lecturer at the Eastern Faculty of the State University of Human Sciences under the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia.

Message for the USA

The Presidential National Security Council of the Republic of Korea, along with experts, said that the missile fired on December 18 is likely the Hwaseong-18. In this case, this is already her third successful test. The previous ones took place in May and July 2023. Given the fact that North Korea typically starts deploying new weapons after three successful tests, the Hwasong-18 can be expected to enter service soon, said Cheong Son Chang, a senior analyst at the Sejong Institute. It is capable of carrying several, possibly nuclear warheads, and can travel more than 15 thousand km, depending on weight and other technical factors. This means that it can even reach the shores of the United States.

Some experts believe that both launches were indeed “intended” for the United States. North Korea may be trying to say that it can hit US strategic targets with a shorter-range missile or the mainland with ICBMs.

“This is a warning that we have “weapons of retaliation.” In addition, Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong said that Pyongyang is not going to attack Seoul. Their entire defense system is designed to withstand the United States, which provokes them. As long as American aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and bombers enter the territory of South Korea, there will be no negotiations on the elimination of nuclear weapons, Kim Yong Un, a leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the ICSA RAS, told Izvestia.

Now, he said, it is important to reduce tension in the region. But for this, the DPRK must receive security guarantees. However, this is not happening now. For example, the Americans have already begun to talk about the fact that they can shoot down a North Korean satellite that Pyongyang launched a month ago from a ballistic missile, Kim Yong Un noted. Washington appeals to the fact that this is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, but the scope of its activities concerns issues of war and peace, and not the exploration of outer space. The problem is that the DPRK has no other ways to launch a satellite, the expert concluded.

The South Korean media write that the “missile” activity of the DPRK is probably connected with the onset of two important dates for the North Koreans. On January 8, 2024, the country's leader Kim Jong-un will turn 40 years old. In addition, on February 16, the birthday of his father, Kim Jong Il, Shining Star Day is celebrated – the most important public holiday. Launches may become more frequent given the upcoming parliamentary elections in South Korea in April. For example, in May 2022, Pyongyang “congratulated” President Yun Seok-yeol on his victory with new tests, and after 100 days in power, he fired two cruise missiles in the direction of the West Korean Gulf. However, according to Anna Polenova, it hardly makes sense to look for a direct connection between important historical dates. Rocket launches have a logical internal driver – the need to test new technological solutions.