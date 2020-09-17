The work of elimination of terrorists continues in Kashmir. On Thursday, the security forces killed three terrorists. With this, the number of terrorists killed in Kashmir so far this year has been 177. They have been killed in 72 operations. These include commanders of about 30 different terrorist organizations.

Riya Nayaku of Hizbul was killed in May. He was the biggest terrorist of Hizbul who was active in Kashmir. Apart from this, the police has also got great success on the other side this year. So far 20 local youths have been saved from becoming terrorists. 22 foreigners are among the slain terrorists. Pakistan is making all kinds of efforts to worsen the situation in Kashmir. So that terrorism can be increased in Kashmir.

Since the beginning of this year, police, army and CRPF have been working together in Operation Allout. Information is received immediately against the terrorists. Due to which the terrorists are suffering a lot. All security agencies are working together in Operation Allout in Kashmir. Many militants operating in South Kashmir were killed this year. Who had been working for a long time to increase terrorism by being active. Used to bring youth on the path of terrorism.



Many big terrorists piled up in August

Security forces have achieved great success in the month of August. On 20 August, the Pakistani commander of Lashkar was killed in South Kashmir along with two comrades. On 12 August, the commander of Hizbul was killed in Pulwama. On 29 August, Sajjad Haider of Lashkar was killed in Baramulla. On this day, the commander of Alabdar was killed at Shopia. On 17 August, Sajjad Haider of Lashkar was killed in Baramulla. From Naseer Din in Handwara, Junaid Sahrai, Burhan Koka, Bashir Koka and Jaish IED expert Abdul Rahman alias Fauji Bhai have been killed in other places.



Separate operation to get the youth on the right path

On the other hand, another operation has been started in Kashmir by the security forces. In which contact is being made with the relatives of local terrorists active in Kashmir. Apart from this, contact has been made with his friends. So that active militants can be brought back again. Police officials said that the terrorists are being contacted through family members that they leave the path of terrorism and return to normal life. It is benefiting greatly.