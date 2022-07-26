Molecular Psychiatry: Patients who recovered from a mild form of COVID-19 complained of memory

A team of Brazilian scientists from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, the René Racho Institute, the Federal University of Vales do Jequitinho and Mukuri revealed the impact of a mild form of COVID-19 on the cognitive abilities of those who have been ill. The study is described in an article published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

During the work, specialists observed 300 people who had a mild coronavirus infection for four months. The average age of the participants was 38 years. The researchers were interested in changes in mental health and cognitive impairment. To do this, patients underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), examined at the appointment of a neurologist and an ophthalmologist, and were asked to complete a survey. In addition, the subjects did the Rey-Osterritz test, which consisted of drawing from memory. 25 percent of patients failed to complete it, and in people who did not have COVID-19, this figure was about six percent.

See also The Government may veto the purchase of real estate by foreign funds Related materials:

Most of the participants complained of pronounced problems with memory and thinking abilities. They also had impaired visual-spatial perception. According to scientists, such indicators are explained by the neuroinflammatory influence of the disease.

In July, researchers at La Trobe University in Australia identified the cause of neurological conditions that manifest in people with long-term COVID-19. According to the findings of the study, such symptoms may be caused by amyloid accumulations in the brain, which are toxic to nerve cells, and are formed from protein fragments of SARS-CoV-2.