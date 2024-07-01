Political scientist Sazhin: results of elections in Iran will not affect relations with Russia

The possible victory of reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian in the upcoming second round of presidential elections in Iran will not affect relations with Russia. Political scientist Vladimir Sazhin stated this, his words are reported by “Reedus”.

“Iran’s policy, regardless of the results of the July 5 elections, especially foreign policy, will not change. But, of course, there may be small nuances that distinguish the presidency of Said Jalili and the presidency of Pezeshkian,” the analyst noted.

Sazhin also added that Iran’s policy, especially foreign policy, is determined by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On June 29, it became known that the first round of the Iranian presidential elections did not determine a winner. No candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes. Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative Saeed Jalili advanced to the second round. A repeat vote is scheduled for July 5.