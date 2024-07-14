Naumov: Assassination attempt on Trump will greatly enhance his image as a martyr

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump would greatly enhance his image as a martyr victim, already created by the criminal cases against him. With such an assessment in his Telegram-channel hosted Americanist and expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Alexey Naumov.

“Republican T-shirts have already drawn parallels between Trump and Christ (“suffered for the truth”), and now this narrative will spread even more widely and affect independent voters, for whom the fight is going on,” the expert wrote.

He accompanied his post with a photo of Trump immediately after the assassination attempt. “In front of us, with a high degree of probability, is the future president of the United States,” Naumov concluded.

Related materials:

An assassination attempt on Trump occurred on the evening of July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The politician suffered an ear injury, one of the participants in the event died, and two others were seriously injured.

At the same time, Trump is not going to refuse to participate in the Republican Party convention, which starts on July 15 in Milwaukee. At it, the politician is to be nominated as an official candidate for US President.