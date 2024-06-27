Home page politics

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet for the first TV debate of the 2024 US election. The topics are varied, but in the end another factor could be decisive.

Washington – 81, or 78: That is how old Joe Biden and Donald Trump when they participate in the next November US election They will compete for the post of US President in 2024. Although they have not yet been officially nominated as presidential candidates by the Democrats and Republicans, both politicians are now considered certain to take the positions due to a lack of competition. While other people are enjoying their well-earned retirement, Biden and Trump want to occupy one of the most powerful offices in the world for four years.

Traditionally, the US election campaign is accompanied by TV debates. The high-profile debates of Joe Biden and Trump are once again in the spotlight in the months leading up to the vote this year. At the start of the match, the opponents face each other in a verbal exchange for 90 minutes. It may only be a short time, but it could be groundbreaking for the following election campaign for the 2024 US election: whoever wins the TV duel between Trump and Biden will move a little closer to the Oval Office. Before the TV duel, panic was already spreading in the Trump camp.

Biden and Trump in TV duel: Winner and outcome decisive for US election 2024

For those interested in US politics It might even be a déjà vu: About four years ago, Joe Biden and Donald Trump also faced each other in TV duels. Back then, when they were in their mid-70s, times were different. Trump polarized in his usual manner, the world was in the midst of a global pandemic. But the geopolitical tug-of-war was different, and in 2024 the US election campaign will also be partly dominated by the war in Ukraine – and the outcome of the vote will be decisive for the future of world politics.

The TV debate between Trump and Biden on June 27 (German time: June 28) is a foretaste of how the American attitude could change in the coming months. New York Times on the occasion of the major media event, numerous executives are avoiding clearly positioning themselves against Donald Trump in the 2024 US election campaign. Only three and a half years ago, things were very different: Because of his role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Republican faced significant headwinds from important US businesspeople. According to the newspaper, the collective silence before the vote this year indicates a changed political climate in the USA.

US election 2024 with TV duel: Trump and Biden rely on different preparation

The election campaign for the 2024 US election and the TV duels between Trump and Biden are a reflection of American society: On the one hand, there is a 78-year-old challenger who rhetorically outdoes many opponents with riotous statements and regularly uses verbal low blows. On the other hand, there is Joe Biden, who wants to embody seriousness but is repeatedly grilled by the Trump camp because of his demeanor. Perhaps for this reason, the first TV duel between Biden and Trump will be watched live by many Americans.

Watch the TV debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump live: Time and where to watch it The first TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the 2024 US election is a media spectacle in the country’s election campaign. CNN will broadcast the TV duel live, in Germany Phoenix will broadcast the encounter between the opponents. It starts at 9 p.m. local time. For German viewers, this means that the TV duel between Biden and Trump starts at 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

How serious the situation really was in view of the first TV debate for the 2024 US election was also shown in the preparations for the exchange of blows. The Biden camp pushed for an unusually early date. The president recently disappeared completely and trained for a week in the remote country estate Camp David for the TV debate with Donald Trump. The latter, on the other hand, opted for a different strategy in his usual routine and said in recent days that he did not need much training – he had basically prepared his “whole life” for the duel with Biden. Meanwhile, it is known that Trump has already participated in TV debates in the past didn’t always play cleanly.

Stricter rules for TV duel: Trump and Biden must stick to the procedure

For Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the first TV duel for the 2024 US election represents the first direct showdown in four years. In October 2020, they already faced each other on a television stage during the election campaign. At that time, Trump was still the incumbent and Biden the challenger. This year, the roles have been reversed – and Trump is a convicted criminal. Due to the significance of the encounter, the TV duel between Biden and Trump is tied to certain rules that were made public in advance. Meanwhile, Trump even demanded that Biden take a drug test before the TV duel.

On the rules of the TV duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump: The television station CNN is hosting the TV debate. During the 90 minutes, the microphone of the presidential candidate who is not speaking will remain muted. Biden and Trump must also speak freely: They are not allowed to take cheat sheets to the lectern and are only given pens and notepads. To make matters worse, the two candidates are not allowed to receive any support from their campaign teams during the debate.

Decisive factor for US election 2024: Who will win the TV duel between Biden and Trump

Who ultimately wins the first TV debate of the 2024 US election will probably become clear in the coming weeks in the current election polls and social approval. But it was already clear beforehand that the debate between Trump and Biden will be decisive for the political direction of the USA in the coming years. It is also the first time that the two politicians can clear up the hostile accusations of the other side.

Joe Biden, whose health is a recurring theme in the US election campaign, must prove that he can still be a force to be reckoned with at the age of 81. He needs every opportunity to underline his competence. This is the only way he will succeed in achieving a majority of votes against Trump after the TV duel in the decisive states. At the same time, the 78-year-old challenger must show during the TV debate that he will not be too abusive in his rhetoric in order to be able to send a message against Biden in terms of content. One thing is certain: the two will rarely be as close to each other in the US election campaign as they are at this meeting. A routine approach to the opposing side can secure important points.

TV duel for the 2024 US election with different topics: reflection of US society

But Biden and Trump can score points in the TV duel not only with their own appearance: Both politicians can also set important accents for the rest of the 2024 US election on the issues that are currently affecting US society. The TV duel between Trump and Biden could include their stance on abortion laws, immigration policy, economic policy or the understanding of democracy. One thing is certain: whoever wants to win the first TV duel of the 2024 US election campaign has to pay attention to every little detail. In the past, TV duels for US elections have led to surprising twists in the election campaign.

In order to ensure that there are as few disruptions as possible and that the first meeting between Trump and Biden in the 2024 US election campaign is as civilized as possible, the South German Newspaper said rules for the TV duel. Bad experiences from 2020 could be the reason.

Consequences of the first TV duel: This is what matters for Trump and Biden before the 2024 US election

Even before the first TV debate between Trump and Biden, it was clear that both candidates would not give each other anything in the debate. The influence on the coming months before the US election in 2024 is too great. The historian Ronald D. Gerste explained to t-onlinethat it is particularly important to convince moderate voters. “We must not forget that, according to current forecasts, the election campaign will basically only take place in nine states,” he said, alluding to the so-called swing states.

As other media outlets have also written, the TV debate, or rather the outcome, must always be seen in context. In addition to the actual statements, it will also be crucial whether Biden and Trump can meet expectations or surprise. A Biden speech without any glitches or an appearance by Trump without outbursts of anger could turn out to be a lasting signal for the rest of the election campaign. (fbu)