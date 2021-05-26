The Dubai Health Authority stated that those who received a single dose of one of the vaccines available and approved outside the country can obtain the second dose in Dubai, provided that documents and papers prove that they cannot return to take the second dose in the same health authority that provided them with the first dose, advising the need to Ensure that the two doses of the vaccine are received on the same side.

In its updated guidelines for “Covid-19” vaccines, the authority clarified that there is no relationship between taking the vaccine and the result of the PCR examination, in response to concerns among some about the inaccuracy of the examination after obtaining the vaccine.

The authority advised those wishing to donate blood from vaccine recipients not to take this step until seven days after receiving the first or second dose of the vaccine.

With regard to administering the vaccine to people suffering from severe disease, and residing in the hospital, the authority stated that the vaccine should not be given to them, and it is preferable to postpone it for a period of between four to eight weeks after recovery.

And about the safety of vaccination for those who take a group of medicines for their diseases, she clarified that the doctor must be informed of all the medicines that you are taking and the medicines that you are allergic to.

On the date of obtaining the second dose in the event of infection with the virus, the authority clarified that it can be obtained after completing the period of isolation (10 days) without symptoms or with mild symptoms, and in the event that the date of the second dose is skipped, the appointment can be rescheduled by calling the call center 800342 After the end of the health isolation period, but if the infection is moderate or severe, and requires admission to the hospital, the decision to administer the vaccine is based on the evaluation of the medical team treating the patient.

The authority stressed the need for all people who have received the “Covid-19” vaccine, to adhere to all precautionary measures to prevent the disease, including the commitment to wearing a muzzle, maintaining clean hands at all times, and commitment to physical separation with others, and any changes will be announced by the authorities. Official health.

The authority stated that the decision to choose between the different types of vaccines depends on the person’s conviction, but it must be noted that all vaccines available in the country are of a high degree of efficiency, safety and effectiveness.





