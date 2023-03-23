According to a recent document presented at the 54th edition of the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference 2023four impact craters about a million years old, may have been substantially larger than previous measurements made throughout history.

If this were to be true – and some scientists have already expressed doubts about it – it would mean that the asteroid that created them, and the energy released, was much larger than we thought, and this in turn would suggest that current estimates risk of an encounter large enough to destroy human civilization may be too low, by a factor of up to 10.

When most people think of a threatening asteroid, they picture something the size that wiped out non-avian dinosaurs, along with most species on Earth, with such occurrences being far more common in movies like Don’t Look Up and Deep Impact that in real life, in fact, there was only one impact crater in the last hundreds of millions of years.

Scientists with responsibility for preventing such occurrences are much more concerned about minor eventsthat although they couldn’t end humanity, they could hamper food production for yearscausing the death of billions of peopleand it is precisely on this type of event that Dr James Garvin of the Goddard Space Flight Center made his thesis at last week’s Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Texas.

The presented study on impact craters and their underreporting

Garvin and team used high-resolution satellite imagery to measure the size of three confirmed and one suspected impact craters: the first three impact craters are located at Pantasma (Nicaragua), Bosumtwi (Ghana), Zhamanshin (Kazakhstan), respectively. , while the suspect in Itturalde (Bolivian Amazon rainforest).

In each case, he found signs of an inner and outer rim, with existing diameter estimates based on the inner figure, and whether the outer rim is in fact the crater’s true boundary, the craters are 2.5-3 times as wide or up to nine times as large in area.

There are few dino-killer-sized asteroids orbiting inside Mars, and comets this large rarely drift so close to the Sun, while objects about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) in diameter are very Most common. In the event that we were hit by one of these it would be locally catastrophic, but the global effects would usually be short-lived, although there is heated debate about an historic possibility.

However, they have not yet coincided with a civilization that pushes the Earth’s productive capacity to the limit.

Items like that should leave impact craters 25-35 kilometers wide (15-21 miles), at least if they were to hit land; to estimate how often this happens, planetary scientists have used three methods:

they looked at the number of known objects with Earth-crossing orbits;

counted craters of adequate size on newly created Earth;

conducted a similar census of lunar craters.

The Moon is considered the most reliable of these as there is no erosion or darkening of forests or oceans, however it was comforting that all three appear to line up, giving a figure of around 1.5 collisions in a million years.

However, the oldest of Garvin’s impact craters is thought to be 1.05 million years old, and those are the only ones we can find. Probably there are three in the ocean for each of the impact craters on landand if there is one under Antarctica we may not even have found it (debate continues over a Greenland candidate).

Even on inhabited continents, some impact craters may not be detectedin fact one of Garvin’s four, Ghostwas only identified in 2019, hidden beneath the Central American rainforest; this would put the terrestrial record in stark contradiction to the lunar one.

There are caveats to be made however, Garvin admits that he has not been to the impact craters he spoke of to examine them, let alone found evidence in ice cores or sediments of such large impacts at appropriate times.

Although presented at an expert conference, the work has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, as a result, Dr. Bill Bottke of the Southwest Research Institute said a Science:

“I am sceptical. I want to see a lot more before I believe it.”

Sometimes debris kicked up by impacts can land to produce ridges outside the crater proper, and some scientists told Science they think this is what Garvin found, however he doubts these would have survived hundreds of thousands of years or erosion.

Given the existential risk involved here, this is not a subject we can afford to leave in the basket of unsolved mysteries until someone takes the time to investigate.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!