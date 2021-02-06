First, the shock of the news. Then the pain. The death of Santiago the Nose García, who was found dead in his Mendoza apartment, generated a stupor in the world of football, which fired the Uruguayan striker on social networks.

The National Club of Uruguay was one of the first to confirm the news. “There are no words or consolation. Immense pain for the death of one of the most beloved players and fans in the recent history of Nacional,” he posted on his Twitter account, where he changed his profile picture for a club crest with a black ribbon.

He was also fired from Uruguay by River Plate, the club where he played between 2014 and 2016 before moving to Godoy Cruz, who highlighted: “The Darren family is in mourning, we will always remember you like this, Rest in peace, Morro.”

In the social network, the word “Morro” became the number 1 trend in Argentina in minutes, where messages from the media and journalists accumulated about one of the most beloved soccer players in the environment who was going through a depression and had been separated from the squad for leadership order.

Javier Mascherano was one of the first footballers to publicly express his pain: “Rest in peace, Morro,” wrote him who was a reference for the National Team and said goodbye to Argentine football as a student player.

Damián Musto, former Rosario Central and currently at Inter Brazil, also used his Twitter account to fire the Uruguayan striker. “What sadness the Garcia nose produces in me. Not believing,” he stressed.

Sebastián Domínguez, former footballer for Newell’s and Vélez among other clubs, was the first to focus on the depression. “Mental health does NOT distinguish positions on the court, nor is it bought with money, prestige or recognition. I am very sorry about your departure, Morro. Without knowing you it hurts me too. I hope you are at peace. A lot of strength for your family,” said the commentator on ESPN.

Juan Pablo Sorín was another of the players who passed through the National Team who expressed their condolences for the death of El Morro. While former Uruguayan footballer Gonzalo Porras wrote: “I read it and I don’t believe it. A great guy, how sad everything. Football is in mourning. I love you, Morro.”

For its part, through its official account, the AFA expressed, “through its President Claudio Tapia, its sorrow for the loss of Santiago García, Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba player. And it expresses its condolences to family members, loved ones and colleagues from the institution “. The Professional Soccer League also added to the message: “Always present, Morro!”.

At the local level, little by little and while confirming the news, the clubs dedicated their messages to the loss of Santiago García.