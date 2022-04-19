It’s been an obscene number of years, and yet I still have it in my ears. The noise of one, ten, a thousand engines brought back to life with a kick on the kickstarter (I said, it’s been a lifetime). Even more than the two-stroke Yamaha OW31 and the smell of castor oil, I remember the sound of street bikes getting back on the road once the show was over. Which was then called 200 Miles of Imola.

It was the beginning of a golden period, the one in which a provincial city, with a license plate in Bologna but with its heart in Romagna, opened up to the world. Of course, the circuit had existed for a long time before, but perhaps because I wasn’t there either, perhaps because times changed, I have always associated the early ’70s with the real popularity surge that hit Imola. And that continued in the following decade, then in the one after again, and then … The first series of F1 Grand Prix at Enzo and Dino Ferrari stops at 2006; but I would wrong the historical truth if I said that the last few years, in terms of resonance and influx of public, were the same as the first. Whether for the stratospheric cost of the tickets, or for the periodic, physiological contractions of interest that all sports experience sooner or later, but the atmosphere, even in the magical years of Ferrariit was no longer the same.

For this reason, even if I know that in those days I will curse the traffic, it is an immense pleasure to hear about sold out and ocean crowds. Especially considering the fact that Imola was back in vogue due to the pandemic. And that for many years, for so many people, it was above all the theater of the black weekend of Formula 1. This, gentlemen, is a back to life. And even if life itself – or whoever it is – never misses an opportunity to remind us that in the world the trouble machine never stops, we are facing a weekend of the past.

And we also have one Ferrari of yesteryear, which certainly led to this enthusiasm. I am not interested in being superstitious and therefore I keep saying that, at least at this stage, I don’t see any opponents. The main problem of Charles Leclerc, on the way to the GP Emilia Romagna, is that a criminal has stolen his watch (that of the sponsor, it seems). Of course, we are faced with another type of track, the first true ‘classic’ of this very long season, and a different and not exactly intuitive qualifying format with the new ‘Sprint’. However, I see that for Saturday and Sunday there should be a feature that has undoubtedly helped F1-75 and those who drive it so far. From the second Rivazza to the braking of the Tamburello, the gas goes wide open. In summary, Imola is another “motor” track, like the three that preceded it on the calendar. On balance, I would say that even straightening the chicane of Melbourne’s Albert Park was not a spite for the Red. Not that Ferrari is like that of 2019, all horses and little else. I would say instead that so far the more balanced project, confirming a characteristic that had already been seen five years ago: that is the great ability to adapt to a radical change of rules. In a previous post I talked about my quasi-fellow citizen Simone Resta and I was a little surprised, reading certain comments, to see that someone has already crossed mind that his last period in Maranello – between the recall from Sauber and the sorting in Haas – coincided with the definition period of what was to be the 2021 project and then was postponed for a season. Of course, Simone didn’t work alone and now, who knows, Ferrari will once again be a point of reference for young engineers. Including that Gianluca Romani who arrived fresh from Mercedes to take care of aerodynamics, just at the moment when Mercedes feels the blow (also) in this sector.

All this to say that Ferrari is the favorite part on the circuit named after its founder and his unfortunate son. And yes, transversal voices have already been raised around the rediscovered competitiveness of the Red. Apart from the rants of Hellmouth Marko, Toto Wolff also started counting the advantage of the ultra-fast & furios of Gualtieri & C. And even from the FIA ​​some interested questions started. I just wonder why, in other times, the superiority of certain adversaries has been accepted with much more resignation. I am reminded – sorry for the quotation – a little thing I wrote many years ago, at the time when Schumacher and Barrichello did what they wanted on the track: “And if this sounds boring to you, know that it won’t last forever, but that we will regret it later“. Or something like that.



FP | Alberto Antonini

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





