Imola, the proximity of Ferrari

Emilia-Romagna is the land of engines, and also of Ferrari. Logical that the Maranello team is particularly affected by the flood that has brought the Region to its knees and especially the provinces of Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna. Following the cancellation of the Grand Prix of Imolascheduled for this weekend, the Scuderia has issued a statement of proximity to the affected areas.

Ferrari press release

“Scuderia Ferrari fully supports the decision by Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to cancel the scheduled Imola Grand Prix. Even though it is one of our home races, and therefore even more important, the priority right now can only be the safety of all people who live and work in areas affected by bad weather“.

Vasseur’s words

“On behalf of the entire Scuderia Ferrari, I want to express my closeness to those affected by this terrible tragedy. Emilia-Romagna is our land and it breaks our hearts to see what its inhabitants have to face in these difficult hours“added team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Fundraising

Among the first to express his solidarity with those who have lost everything in recent days was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclercwho on Instagram invited followers to help the affected populations with donations: “Strength and courage guys in this difficult time“, this is his message. Formula 1 has also launched a fundraiser to support AlphaTauri, which is based in Faenza, one of the areas most affected by the flood.