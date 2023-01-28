After the Christmas pre-sale, the Automobile Club of Italy has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for 21 May in Imola and, at the same time, the one for the Monza Grand Prix on 3 September. 90,000 tickets were made available for the Santerno race, 60,000 for the Temple of Speed. Ticket prices to attend the Imola Grand Prix vary from 90 euros for the lawn to 660 for the grandstand on the starting straight, while there are 50% reductions for under 12s. In between, other possibilities such as the Tosa, Acque Minerali and Gresini stands (300 euros), Villeneuve and Rivazza (200 euros). This is the summary table.

Compared to last year, the price of the tickets remained unchanged as regards the lawn, but increased 20 euros for Rivazza and Villeneuve, 30 euros for Tosa, Gresini and Acque Minerali and a good 80 euros for the grandstand on the starting straight. Tickets can be found on the website www.autodromoimola.it and on the TicketOne platform (imolagpf1.ticketone.it), while the reference point for Monza is obviously the portal www.monzanet.it. At the same time and until sold out, the sale of tickets reserved for ACI Members will continue.

In addition to the individual tickets, it is possible to purchase a pass that includes the entire weekend: 110 euros for the lawn, 270 for Rivazza and Villeneuve, 400 for Tosa, Acque Minerali and Gresini, 850 for the starting straight.