Imola, recovery scenarios

There will be time to think about the future of Imola, but Angelo Stick Damiani he already has clear scenarios for the next rounds of the Santerno circuit in Formula 1. Recovering the race already in the summer would lead to the shortening of the mandatory summer break, and unless there are changes in progress we will have to give up seeing Imola only in 2024 The only realistic option is to recover this edition in 2026.

The words of Sticchi Damiani

The comment a LaPresse from the ACI president: “99% will be recovered in 2026 after the extension of the contract”.

The Imola contract

The agreement that allows Imola to be on the Formula 1 calendar lasts until 2025. In recent weeks, the president of ACI had said he was quite skeptical about the possibility of maintaining two Italian grands prix even after this deadline, but it must be said that Imola – compared to Monza – is in better shape than the Autodromo Brianza in terms of modernization works. It is now difficult to say whether the 2026 GP will be an annual extension or will be part of a wider-ranging renewal with the top management of Formula 1.

Surely Imola will have 2024 and 2025 to make up for it and confirm itself in Formula 1 in the near future as well. Now is the time to be close to the population of Emilia-Romagna affected by the flood that Stefano Domenicali – born in Imola – defined as “huge tragedy“. Messages of closeness and respect have also arrived from the riders and teams. Among the first to express his solidarity with those who have lost everything in recent days was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who on Instagram invited those who had the opportunity to make donations in support of the affected populations: “Strength and courage guys in this difficult time“.