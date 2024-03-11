The memory of Senna 30 years after his death

Ayrton Seine he will never be forgotten by those who were lucky enough to see him on the track. The memory of Magic he will be honored in a special way in 2024, which marks the 30th anniversary of his tragic death following the tragic accident at the Imola Grand Prix.

The Municipality, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ayrton Senna Institute have organized 'Senna 30 years', a series of exhibitions, sporting events and shows to commemorate the 30 years since the death of the Brazilian champion and the Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger, which occurred during the qualifying of the Grand Prix.

Domenicali's words

“The lives of Ayrton and Roland did not fall on deaf ears, Formula 1 reacted. We must remember Ayrton for what he left behind. He was an important point of reference and he still is after 30 years“, these are the words of F1 president Stefano Sundayswho spoke remotely at the presentation of the program of events.

Senna 30 years, the dates

The initiatives will start on Thursday 21 March – on this very day Senna would have turned 64 – with the inauguration of a photographic exhibition of 94 unpublished shots of Senna by Angelo Orsi and Mirco Lazzari. The celebrations will culminate on May 1st, the anniversary of the Brazilian's death: at 2.17pm there will be a commemoration ceremony at the Tamburello curve, where the champion had his fatal accident. Also expected are Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who sent two messages read during the presentation.