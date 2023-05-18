Imola, from a Red Bull mechanic scandalous irony

13 dead, one missing and over 20,000 displaced are not enough. Or rather, they’re not enough for Andy Rush, a 27-year-old Red Bull mechanic, who recently shared on his social networks two images that make useless sarcasm about the tragedy of the floods that scourged Emilia-Romagna.

Born in 1995 and former Aston Martin, Rush has been working for eight months in the Milton Keynes team box and works directly in the transmission area, as explained on his LinkedIn profile.

The 27-year-old, after the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix, published two stories about Instagram that caused a stir on social media.







In the first we see the Red Bull staff leaving the Imola circuit to head towards Monte-Carlo, the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Rush has published a short video with the camera turned towards the asphalt, adding the writing “100 % too wet” (“Too wet”). In the same video, the mechanic can be seen touching the asphalt of the paddock, which was almost dry at the time, making fun of the extent of the events that led to the cancellation of the Grand Prix but above all seriously affecting the lives of people and families who lost their loved ones and have nothing left. Not satisfied, the mechanic then published another photo, indicating the smiley face to vote for the Bologna airport service, also putting the Formula 1 press release on the postponement in the image. Rush, overwhelmed by criticism and insults via social media, then deleted the stories and made his Instagram profile private.