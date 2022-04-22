In a rain-conditioned session, with the track rapidly evolving and many riders who have spent most of their time in the pits, the times are not very indicative. Nonetheless, the first two positions monopolized by Ferrari once again confirm, in case it were needed, the basic competitiveness of the F1-75, but above all its flexibility in all types of conditions and set-up. The real verdict will come with the qualification, but positioning immediately with agility at the top is undoubtedly more encouraging than starting in trouble. Precisely in view of qualifying, the unknowns increase: during FP1 the track progressively dried up, so much so as to encourage the teams to switch to intermediate compounds, but at the end of the session the intensity of the rain increased again. All this casts doubts about the set-up choices, since more than one Team Principal stressed the importance of qualifying on a narrow and technical track such as Imola. The rain, at this point almost certain for the afternoon qualifying, would therefore lead to more wet set-up choices, but we will need to find the right compromise with the dry conditions currently scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

On the front of the set-up, the PL1 provided some indications on the work of the stables. In particular, on the straights it was possible to perceive the macro-differences between the cars in terms of aerodynamic rebound, although they are difficult to quantify precisely. Ferrari and Haas, for example, were among the first to adopt a particularly low and aggressive set-upshowing evident vertical oscillations at the bottom of the straight caused by the repeated stalling of the bottom. Mercedes, on the other hand, started with a more conservative approach, with Russell’s car apparently taller at the start of the session, the ground clearance of which was however lowered about a quarter of an hour from the end, as suggested by the conspicuous increase in porpoising. On the other hand, it is difficult to draw conclusions about teams that, like Alpine, McLaren and Red Bull, are particularly adept at preventing aerodynamic rebound regardless of ground clearance.

In closing, to be highlighted as Mercedes made a comparison between two different upper profiles for the rear wing, with Russell running with a more charged spec than Hamilton. In general, however, it is likely that almost all the teams carried out comparative tests given the only test session available, although the differences were more in terms of mechanical set-up adjustments and therefore less appreciable from the outside.