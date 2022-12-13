Politics also moves for Imola. The Senator of the Democratic Party Daniele Manca presented an amendment to the decree law n. 176/2022 – so-called aid-quater – with which the government adopts urgent support measures in the energy sector and public finance: 20.5 million euros to be allocated to the Santerno circuit from 2022 to 2027 in order to guarantee the structural investments and consequently the permanence of the circuit in the Formula 1 calendar even beyond 2025.

“In order to guarantee the implementation of the investments necessary for the adaptation and safety of the grandstands and areas reserved for the public of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in implementation of the new minimum standards established by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for the of the races on the Formula 1 circuits, 500,000 euros are allocated to the municipality where the racetrack is located for 2022 and four million euros for each of the years 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027“, reads the amendment that you can find at this link. “The higher charges are met by means of a corresponding reduction in the Fund for non-deferrable needs“.

It must be said that the sum promised by the government in October 2021 was much higher. Indeed, the agreements provided for 20 million euros, yes, but per year: 12 from the national executive (7 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ICE, the Institute for Foreign Trade, and 5 from the Ministry of the Economy and Finance), 5 from the Emilia-Romagna Region, 2 million from CON.AMI of Imola and 1 million from ACI: “I pose a question of fairness“, these are Manca’s words according to what the Courier of Romagna. “Monza (for which the senator presented a further amendment, however relating to the appointment of an extraordinary commissioner, nda) already has the resources available, but there are problems related to the procedures. For Imola, redevelopment interventions are relevant and absolutely fundamental, they must be supported, e the amendment aims to ensure the infrastructure investments that are necessary. We must find ourselves in a position to honor the commitment of the two Formula 1 Grands Prix that the world championship organization has awarded to our country“.