A busy schedule

From 24 races to, at best, 22. 2023 was to mark the record at the level of Grands Prix held over a single season and instead the Circus fails to ‘break through’ the 22 GP quota. The season kicked off on 5 March in Bahrain and will run into the Monaco weekend at the end of May with ‘only’ six races held in the 14 available weekends, a ‘pittance’ when compared to the 16 that remain on the calendar until 26 November when the curtain falls about the championship in Abu Dhabi.

An anomaly resulting from the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix in mid-April, a race that was not replaced, making room for an unusual one-month break between the Melbourne race in Australia and the Baku race in Azerbaijan. Then, ‘back-to-back’, teams and pilots had to literally and figuratively fly to Miami in Florida and after a week off the stop continues as the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix has been cancelled in the light of the flood that hit the region with serious consequences also suffered by the Imola circuit.

The Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack was evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday, but today the weather conditions they allowed the personnel dedicated to setting up and dismantling the paddock to enter the circuit. The possibility of starting work as early as today despite the damage caused by the flooding means that logistically, according to forecasts, there should be no delays in setting up the paddock in Monaco, whose race weekend will already start on Thursday 25 May with the practice sessions free of F2 and F3.