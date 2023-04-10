A dream wedding

Couples passionate about Formula 1 will now be able to crown their own dream of love inside the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit of Imola, thanks to the usage agreement signed between the municipality of the province of Bologna and the IF Imola-Faenza Tourism Company. Weddings and civil unions can be celebrated in the ‘Ayrton Senna’ room granted on free loan: it is a space that overlooks the square dedicated to the entrance to the racetrack, just below the tower.

When and how?

The room dedicated to the legendary Brazilian champion, who lost his life in Imola on the cursed 1st May 1994, will become a real Civil Status Office with a branch at the Autodrome in the period that will from October to March. In these months you can get married on the days of Saturday and SundayWhile from April to September the dedicated days will be those of Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the wedding, a suitable table will be guaranteed for signing the public deed, four chairs or armchairs for the bride and groom and witnesses, one for the celebrant and ten for guests. Preparations or decorations will be agreed between the applicants and the IF company. The agreement between the Municipality and the RU has a duration of three years, with the possibility of renewal for the same duration.

Costs

Wedding at the Imola racetrack, how much does it cost me? The Municipality has decided to equate the requested rate to those of the Rocca Sforzesca and Palazzo Tozzoni, other characteristic places of the city: 410 euros for couples residing in Imola, 820 for non-resident couples. The price includes the possibility of taking pictures on the terrace of the tower or directly on the track, extras not included in the price are refreshments at the nearby Carburo restaurant and the use of driving simulators.

Mayor Marco Panieri and Autodromo councilor Elena Penazzi expressed their satisfaction: “We managed to unlock a suggestion that for years had remained only a desire of many enthusiasts, to get married in an iconic and magical place like the ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ racetrack. So far there have been marriage proposals and photos of the bride and groom on the dance floor, but this new possibility will allow you to experience the moment of ‘yes’ right inside the structure. As Municipal Administration we think that this activity, together with all the others we are putting in place, will contribute to making the racetrack increasingly multifunctional and attractive”.