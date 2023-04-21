Imola, the attractions of the Fanzone

The fans who will attend the Qatar Airways GP of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna – which will take place at the ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ International Circuit in Imola, on 19/21 May – will be able to experience behind the scenes of the world of Formula 1, at the Fanzone Activation Imola 2023, set up behind the grandstands located on the starting straight. The Fanzone, explains a note from the ACI, will be open every day, free of charge, for those in possession of the GP ticket. Extraordinary prologue a free admission for citizens on Thursday 18from 1 pm. Enthusiasts will be able to admire, among other things, the extraordinary scenery of the racetrack and the Grand Prix paddock, offered by a 32-metre high Ferris wheel.

The wind tunnel

How does a wind tunnel work, a fundamental tool in designing a Formula 1 single-seater? To find out, just enter the F1 Blast Lane, and let yourself be “run over” by the air flow to which the models are subjected. A camera will capture the image of the face as it hits the wind speed. The Driver Delta area, on the other hand, shows the F1 careers of all 20 drivers, while fans pass through a tunnel in which the screens reproduce the key moments of their GP adventure, in the time it takes to complete a lap.

F1-Esports

At the wheel of virtual single-seaters to demonstrate your talent. One of the Fanzone’s most popular activities is evolving: F1 Esports, where fans can try their hand at the wheel of virtual single-seaters: a platform will inform the public about competitions, prizes up for grabs and appearances. During the live events, fans will be involved in the comments through led screens.

Pit stops

One of the pillars of the Fanzone Activation is undoubtedly the simulation of a pit stop. In the late afternoon, the fastest teams will be called to the final and the winners will be awarded prizes and branded products from the official merchandising.

4D shows

An electrifying 4D experience, centered around an F1 showcar. It will last 10 minutes and will only be repeated a few times during the day. Objective: to make enthusiasts experience the charm of the power of an F1, between roaring engines and air cannons.

The podium

The podium is undoubtedly one of the most iconic moments of modern Formula 1: in the Fanzone Activation of Imola 2023, fans will be able to experience the emotions of the winners of a GP, wearing the Pirelli cap and holding up bottles of Ferrari Trento, while a DJ station will recreate the climate that is experienced in the moments of the celebration. In the Fanzone there will also be the trophy that is awarded to the F1 world champion and it will therefore be possible to admire it up close and take pictures.

Tickets

Meanwhile, the hunt for the ticket continues. To increase the availability of seats and meet the needs of fans and enthusiasts, the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola has built six new grandstands at the Villeneuve, Tosa, Gresini, Acque Minerali corners, and in the starting area in front of the pits . Tickets can be purchased on the website ticketone.it and on www.autodromoimola.it.