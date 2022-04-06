This is wonderful news for all fans who don’t want to miss the chance to witness the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna live, scheduled from 22 to 24 April at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit. Automobile Club d’Italia and Formula Imola announce that starting from 12.00 on Friday 8 April in fact, the sale of tickets for the Prato (Rivazza and Tosa) and Circular sectors will open. Tickets will be available both on the Ticketone.it online platform and in all Ticketone sales points in Italy. We also point out that, in addition to these new types, the remaining seats available in the previously open grandstands will also be offered for sale to the public.

Marco Ferrari (Head of Central Management for ACI Sport): “Finally you begin to breathe that crisp, strong and engaging air that only great events can give. This opening of the sale of Prato (Rivazza and Tosa) and Circolare tickets is a further step in the long path that is leading us straight to the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna. A journey that has had difficult moments but which is now turning into an overbearing ride. The first sales figures and the great enthusiasm surrounding this race, which will finally be able to enjoy the direct embrace of all its people and those that will arrive from all parts of the world, already herald a great success. We are sure that, as usual, Italy of motors, in all its components, will be ready to make this great event unforgettable “.

Pietro Benvenuti (Director of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit): “I’m sure this news will please the many fans who were unable to find tickets due to the limitations of available seats due to anti-Covid regulations. After two editions in which we had to do without spectators, it will be a great thrill to see the stands and hills of the racetrack full and I believe that this further opening of seats it will bring us to that number of 80,000 people that I was hoping for. We were prepared in a moment of emergency, receiving compliments from all the insiders, now we can’t wait to confirm these judgments in a full version of the grand prix. The start of the season was fantastic and the Italian fans will finally be able to fully enjoy this show on one of the most iconic and spectacular tracks of the Formula 1 circus ”.