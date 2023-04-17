It continues with excellent results sale of tickets for the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna, which will take place in Imola from 19 to 21 May, at the “Enzo and Dino Ferrari” International Circuit. For the day of the GP, 80 percent of the coupons have already been sold, while tickets are still available for Friday, the day dedicated to free practice and for Saturday, when the 20 protagonists of the 2023 Formula World Championship, which started in Bahrain on 5 March, will compete for pole position with the new experimental format.

In practice, in each session, the riders will have only one tire compound available: hard for Q1 (white band on the shoulder), medium for Q2 (yellow band) and soft for Q3 (red band). Season tickets for the three days are also still available, a product that is always very popular among enthusiasts. To meet the requests of the fans, the organizers increased the capacity thanks to the construction of six new grandstands at the Villeneuve, Tosa, Acque Minerali, Gresini curves and in the starting area in front of the pits. Now the overall capacity of the racetrack reaches 90,000 seats.

The new grandstand on the main straight

We remind you that tickets can be purchased on the website ticketone.it and on www.autodromoimola.it” with prices starting from 50 euros for Fridays, 60 for Saturdays and 260 for Sundays. Shortly, for the three days of the grand prix, the seats in the Tosa meadow will be put on sale.

The new grandstands at the Variante Gresini

To enrich a full-throttle weekend, in addition to the twenty protagonists of the Formula 1 World Championship, the international series of Formula 2, Formula 3 and Mobil1 Porsche Supercup will also be on the track. This is the full weekend schedule.

Friday:

9.55-10.40 free practice F.3;

11.05-11.50 am free practice F.2;

13.30-14.30 free F.1;

15-15.30 qualifying F.3;

15.55-16.25 Qualifying F.2;

17-18 free F.1;

18.30-19.15 free Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Saturday:

10.35-11.20 am Sprint Race F.3 (20 laps or 40’+ 1 lap);

12.30-13.30 free F.1;

14.15-15 Sprint Race F.2 (25 laps or 45’+ 1 lap);

16-17 Qualifying F.1;

17.45-18.15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup qualifying

Sunday:

8.50-9.40 am Feature race F.3 (24 laps or 45’+ 1 lap);

10.20-11.25 F.2 Feature Race (35 laps or 60′ + 1 lap);

12.05-12.40 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race (14 laps or 30′);

15: GP F.1 (63 laps)