Imola prepares for the Formula 1 Grand Prix

Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo. It is with Made in Italy that Imola presents its Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of 19-21 May, through the official poster of the race created by ACI.

The Imola poster

What will be held on the Santerno circuit bears Made in Italy and the Emilia-Romagna Region in its name, as part of an agreement that will see the Grand Prix at Imola take place until 2025 and which involves, in addition to the Region and the Government , also the Municipality of Imola, Con.Ami, Automobil Club d’Italia and the organizers of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Bonaccini’s words

“We are proud – says the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini – to host the first of the two Italian rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship in Emilia-Romagna. Passion, commitment, innovation and technical excellence: the manifesto well represents the values ​​of our Motor Valley, the cornerstone of Made in Italy, a unique motoring district in the world , where some of the biggest motoring brands, known everywhere, were born and operate. AND the Grand Prix will again this year not only be a great sporting event, but also a unique opportunity to promote the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and the country, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and ICE. A team game that also sees the territory as the protagonist“.

No ELMS

For a Formula 1 that is getting ever closer, there is one European Le Mans Series that is going away, at least for this year. The 4 Hours of Imola has in fact been canceled for this season, but the race will return in 2024. This was announced by the director of the Autodromo Pietro Welcome: “We have tried in every way, in the name of full cooperation between the parties, to find a replacement date for the ELMS tender. Unfortunately the busy international calendar would not have allowed us to have all the teams present and therefore the agreed solution was to postpone the race to next season, effectively extending the contract which expired this year. The fact that we are already thinking about the new date shows how much we both want this collaboration to continue over time, not just in 2024, to give Imola continuity to one of the most important four-wheeled races at an international level”. After speaking to the teams and partners, Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM) has confirmed they will be there two races in Portugal with the 4 Hours of Portimão, followed by the 4 Hours of the Algarve over a long racing weekend from 19 to 22 October.