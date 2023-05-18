Imola leaves the calendar

With the heavy rains falling incessantly on Emilia-Romagna, the region is now facing the serious consequences of bad weather, starting with the emergency linked to the flooding of rivers. For this reason, and to facilitate relief operations for the population heavily affected by the floods, Formula 1 has decided in common agreement with the FIA, ACI and other national and local bodies, to cancel the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which should have been held this weekend at the Autodromo ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ Of Imola.

The bad weather emergency continues

Impossible to think of being able to carry out the event regularly, which will therefore be postponed to a later date, most likely in 2026. In the meantime, there are still numerous messages of support and concrete help for people who are facing this critical period, including missing and dead. A thought that also came from Carlos Sainzwho wanted to express his closeness to Emilia-Romagna and its inhabitants with a video message published on his social pages.

A message from home ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/lKFQCJ0uzs — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 17, 2023

Sainz’s thought

Specifically, the Spaniard from Ferrari reiterated his regret at not being able to compete in the GP, but underlined the need to lend a hand to people in difficulty: “Here in Emilia-Romagna it continues to rain, and I just wanted to say a couple of things – he said – It’s a tough day because the GP at Imola has been cancelled. In Emilia-Romagna there were two days full of rain, canceling the event is a hard blow but it is the most important thing that could be done to help all the people who have been evacuated and who are suffering from this extreme climate. I really wanted to race in front of all the fans this weekend, but in the end safety is always the priority, and there will be more F1 races. I hope you are well and I wanted to send a message to all these people, e If you can help out like I’m doing, we’ll be grateful. A hug“.