No ‘ballet’, the stop came immediately

On Tuesday day the first signs of a potentially dangerous weekend had arrived regarding the dispute of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix in Imola in the light of the incessant rainfall that was affecting the Emilia region. The next day, then (yesterday, ed) it was clear how in a few hours the situation had escalated and shortly after lunch time the only decision that had to be taken arrived, but one that can never be taken for granted when there are interests at stake that sometimes beat reason and common sense.

Anyway in the sea of ​​criticism that there is every time towards the #F1 this time I must say that I found the behavior really perfect. People were prevented from going to the circuit when it wasn’t safe, everything was canceled in time and without fuss. That’s just fine. #ImolaGP — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) May 17, 2023

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been canceled without ‘ballets’ to buy time and without resorting to buffer solutions such as a weekend compressed into two days. Faced with a toll that currently speaks of nine victims and over 13,000 displaced persons, F1 has done its duty: to stop.

Domenicali: “Running would have been an insult to common sense”

“I hoped it was possible to save the event, I arrived early from London, where I live, to check the situation for myself. But there just weren’t the conditions – the words of Stefano Domenicali, number one of Liberty Media interviewed by The Rest of the Pug – it’s not true that ‘the show must go on’, it’s not true that the show must go on anyway. Imola is my city, it’s my home. I know what engines mean to my people. Therefore, deciding to cancel the Grand Prix was really painful. But I had no alternatives. Now our land, Emilia Romagna, must devote every energy to reconstruction. We will think back to the emotions of speed when we have found a smile again”.

Domenicali, when he communicated the cancellation of the event to the stables, obviously did not face any ‘protests’: “They understood. No one wanted to add discomfort to suffering. Even reaching the circuit with their car transporters would have been a problem for the teams. AND imagining welcoming the crowd of fans in a devastated context was an insult to common sense“.