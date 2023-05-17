Cancellation of Imola, a painful choice

Stefano Domenicali speaks not only as president of Formula 1 but also, and perhaps above all, as a native of Imola. The number one of the Circus is very affected by the tragic flood that hit the Emilia-Romagna Region and took the decision to cancel the Imola Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend with great suffering.

The cancellation came shortly after 1pm following a meeting between Formula 1, FIA, promoters and institutions. The decision was inevitable, considering the weather conditions at Imola, which at best (as our Alberto Antonini points out) would have hosted a Grand Prix with insurmountable logistical difficulties.

Sunday’s words

Domenicali confirmed that the hypothesis of a Grand Prix in 2023 does not hold. With Imola we will have to surrender to skip an edition which can however be recovered in 2026, one year after the end of the current contract: “We did the right thing. A difficult decision but one that had to be taken and which I think is quite logical given what is happening in Emilia-Romagna. Talk is zero, the situation is difficult“, this is his comment to Sky Sports. “We are very close to those who suffer, we will raise money that will involve all those who love our sport and also to help AlphaTauri where some kids are left with nothing. There were no alternatives, perhaps the track would have been passable but the context is much greater. I have informed all the teams and no one has had anything to say. Sorry for the Italian and Imola fans, we will try to find the right solution. Given the tight schedule it’s hard to think we can recover it this year but we have a moral commitment to those who worked so hard“.

The note of the ACI

“The emergency and what was caused by the bad weather which, once again, hit the Emilia-Romagna Region, require the organizers of the “Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna”, scheduled from 19 to 21 May , to cancel the event, due to force majeure. A decision that was taken in mutual agreement with the Authorities and Formula 1“. So in a note theAutomobile Club of Italy – Sports Federation organizer of the event – ​​”expresses the utmost closeness towards those who, in these dramatic hours, mourn the loss of their loved ones or are forced to leave their homes. It also expresses support and thanks to the Institutions of the State, the Emilia Romagna Region, the forces of order and civil protection which, in these difficult days, are doing their utmost to help the population and secure the territory. Lastly, thanks go to the more than 3,000 insiders who had arrived at Imola to organize and make the Grand Prix possible.“. “I am deeply saddened by what is happening in Emilia Romagna – commented the president of ACI, Angelo Stick Damiani – the cancellation was inevitable in the face of such a dramatic situation. Given the complexity of the calendar, it is reasonable to imagine that the 2023 edition will be held in 2026. But right now it’s certainly not a priority“.