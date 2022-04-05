Let’s say it right away: after two years of masks, spacings and so on, finally seeing a lot of people in a paddock, in the stands and along the streets is something that brings down a tear of pleasure, emotion and satisfaction. Because in the end, this was the atmosphere we found and experienced in Imola for the first race of the GT World Challenge Europe, which on the Santerno circuit opened the 2022 season with the 3h of Endurance Cup.

The reason for the turnout is now well known, because it is obvious and taken for granted that a high-sounding name like Valentino Rossi’s will not only move its following of loyalists, but also the numerous enthusiasts and onlookers who could finally set foot in a racetrack again. . And this is a bit of a counterpoint to the discourse, which on the one hand can be taken philosophically, but on the other hand it is not exactly so … beautiful, especially for those who know and experience the world of GT.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

The ghost

The doors of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari have been open since Friday, but when the GTWC did not have any major activities scheduled, other than an hour of testing for drivers with a ‘Bronze’ license in the afternoon.

The Imola paddock has the characteristic of being narrow and long on the banks of the Santerno, widening in the area facing the ‘Rivazza’ hill; the point where, so to speak, the concert stages are set up and where Laura Pausini, Vasco Rossi, AC / DC and Guns N ‘Roses have played, and where Cesare Cremonini will perform in July.

So it also becomes inevitable for the insiders to go through it all, both to go to the race direction turret to check official communications, and to reach the stations of the tire and fuel suppliers who are often right in front of it.

In races such as those of the weekend just ended, the GT teams have the main pits, so curiosity immediately focused on that of the Audi Sport Team WRT, which from the entrance under the press room was preceded by the Ferrari garages. (Iron Lynx and AF Corse) and Lamborghini (Emil Frey Racing) to name a couple.

In front of the trucks, Valentino’s blue motorhome with yellow sun and moon appears, parked next to the WRT hospitality and with a ‘barrier’ to screen and give privacy to the space with chairs, tables and umbrellas for those who were guests of the Belgian team and of the Champion of Tavullia.

Which turned out to be almost a ghost, at least for those who turned back and forth in the paddock on Friday, but above all for those who were already eager to meet him enough to remain fixed (standing or sitting) in front of it with hats, flags and photo of # 46, but above all the phone very ready to shoot.

Fan in Imola Photo by: SRO

A smile for everyone

At 18.00 on Friday the drivers briefing was held in the press room, an obligatory choice given the large number of appearances (52 cars entered with 3 competitors each). Everyone took their place where they found a small space, Jack Aitken for example occupied the Motorsport.com chair, kindly given away once the owner returned to his seat.

After a first greeting by the promoter Stéphane Ratel and all the indications on flags, track limits and anything else provided by the Clerk of the Course, the competitors got up to go back to their pits and Rossi was immediately approached by some colleague to exchange a greeting and a few words. Down in the paddock, the ‘Doctor’ met Nigel Bailly – a disabled rider of CMR – stopping to chat quickly, then he allowed himself to the handful of mechanics, opponents and also guests and professionals for an inevitable selfie and a signature on a photo and memorabilia.

“For me it’s not a problem, I understand the situation and everyone can easily ask me for an autograph or a selfie, even my opponents!” Admitted Rossi in the press conference on Saturday.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

The tide comes

For obvious reasons, the days of Saturday and, above all, Sunday saw an increase in the number of visitors. Most clearly with something yellow and a 46 popping up somewhere, whether it was a sweatshirt, hat, flag or backpack. With the start of the activities on the track already at 9; 00, the alarm went off very early for everyone and even an hour before the green light there were many people intent on reaching the paddock and grandstand entrances.

With the increase in attendance, the security service also had to adapt by placing employees in the corridor between the WRT trucks and boxes, and Valentino’s hospitality and motorhomes, where the wall of people waiting was opened in ‘Moses’ style only when the mechanics of other teams passed with quads and tire trolleys.

Being there to race, Rossi showed up when he could, a highlight for the fans who did not take a second to flock to hand out felt pens and ballpoint pens asking for an autograph, but also mobile phones for photos and selfies that the rider from Tavullia took. in hand smiling and snapped with his fans without shirking.

These remained there undeterred even when he had to go back to the pits, so much so that we asked one of the guys from the order service how everything was going: “Here there are people from 8; 00, Rossi has not come out shortly. he goes for about ten minutes and has come back. It is difficult for him to be seen again before the afternoon, but these do not think for a second to leave his seat in the front row “. It was 11.30 am …

The crowd was well documented by an amused Nico Müller, who posted a video on his social networks in which the orderlies formed a cordon that barely held back the wave of people who wanted to reach Rossi.

Fan in Imola Photo by: Francesco Corghi

By any means

This is what happened inside the circuit, but outside the situation was no different. We remind you that Enzo e Dino Ferrari is practically a few meters from the city and surrounded by houses and the beautiful ‘Parco delle Acque Minerali’.

Of course we weren’t at the level of F1 Grand Prix when people climbed trees to see a slice of the track, but every area was equally besieged by enthusiasts, fans and onlookers, armed with cameras and flags.

“On Sunday at the ‘Tosa’ we didn’t even get there, but it was already difficult to reach the stations at the ‘Tamburello’, we couldn’t open the gate because we had a wall of people in front of us”, a couple of photographers told us.

“On the roads that pass close to the track there are people everywhere, even those who have equipped themselves with a van and chairs on the roof, as well as the stairs. Of course, for those who have to work it is not an easy situation and we were no longer used to it, but when that’s Valentino. That’s a bit like the situation we had at the Monza Rally Show “.

Fan in Imola Photo by: SRO

All standing in the stands

On Sunday, the pit lane was opened 30 ‘from the start and the audience in the stands was already in their seats, despite braving an icy wind that made it feel much less than the 10 ° C that was recorded at that moment by the mercury column.

As soon as the yellow-black Audi # 46 came out of the pits and showed up on the straight, there were cheers and applause. As well as when the driver got out of the car once he reached the grid box, but everything dropped drastically as soon as the helmet removed revealed that the one driving at that moment was Muller and not Valentino. Who, moreover, had also said that he was not the one to start the race …

Fan in Imola Photo by: Francesco Corghi

The cheering also rose when Rossi came out of the pits preparing to replace Muller at the pit stop, with people crowded on the terrace above the pit lane to greet and encourage him, reciprocated by a quick greeting from the Marches who then went up. on board for your turn.

As we all know, the mistake in the pit-stop phase brought to an end the Rossi-show and with it also the attention of the majority of the public on a race that at that moment was going to light up further for the final hour and it was far from decided. Many have abandoned their seats in the stands to reach the paddock again hoping to meet the idol, not caring about the motoring show in front of them.

In the post-race Rossi was summoned by the commissioners to explain the episode of the unfastened seat belts before the offending pit-stop, so he returned to his space adjacent to the personal motorhome only around 19; 15, apologizing and giving himself to the microphones of the journalists and to the TV cameras.

All under the eyes of friends Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci and Cesare Cremonini, as well as of his partner Francesca who took care of the newborn Giulietta. And beyond the screen, the fans chant “Vale, Vale, Vale!” and peeking through the cracks, poking in phones to steal pictures, getting a nice “Thanks guys!” from their pupil.

Fan in Imola Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Sums and hopes

“It was nice to see so much public, it seemed like a MotoGP race! I know that they are here for me, unfortunately in Italy the GTWC is not so well known, but now that I am here maybe people will start following it”, were the words of the ‘Doctor’.

Taking into account that the pre-sales for the event were carried out based on the restrictions in force before the reopening of the lifts at 100% capacity (for which also with the relative organization of order and security service), the official data speak of 6,400 tickets sold and a total of 20,000 admissions which however also include all professionals and guests.

Data that give a good signal in the direction of a return to the longed for and longed for normality, but which – as we said at the beginning – inevitably have an aspect of the coin that is worth underlining.

Fan in Imola Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Yes, because if it is true that ‘VR46’ served as a magnet to have even more public, on the other hand in the Imola paddock it was inevitable to hear constantly from most of the protagonists and employees: “Where would all these people have been without Valentino? “. At home, of course, that might be the best answer.

It is clear that the Rossi-phenomenon has engulfed the attention (even in the media, it must be said) to the detriment of other great ones who were a few meters from him. Champions and winners of various GT races such as James Calado, Daniel Serra, Nicki Thiim, Marco Sørensen, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus, Nicki Catsburg and Raffaele Marciello, as well as the very Italian Mirko Bortolotti, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco, Matteo Cairoli, Mattia Drudi, Luca Ghiotto, Giacomo Altoè, Tommaso Mosca, Giorgio Roda, Stefano Costantini, Michele Beretta, Lorenzo Patrese and Andrea Bertolini.

Moving on to the companions of Valentino, Müller and Frédéric Vervisch, adding Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor that the GTWC have already taken home in the past years. All, let’s say, snubbed or in any case put on the level of almost indifference, but with the great hope that they have been seen and discovered by those present.

Fan in Imola Photo by: SRO

We will see how the situation will be in the next races, because abroad the world of GT is well followed by everyone, while in Italy it suffers from a lack of attention and visibility, especially on free-to-air TVs, which is no small feat because you can’t ask or expect everyone to connect via web platforms to see the races, even if they are free.

The hope is that Valentino will serve to broaden the public and knowledge of a championship that deserves a lot, where there is no shortage of prominent names and where the manufacturers – nine this year – invest a lot and deserve respect and attention. Then it is clear, the maxim is always valid ‘de gustobus non est disputandum’.