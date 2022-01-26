In the calendar released by Formula 1 in mid-October, next to the stage of Imola of 22-24 April 2022 there was a asterisk, to which the phrase “subject to contract” referred, which indicated that the contract had not yet been signed between the parties involved. As reported in recent months, the government intervention had secured the dispute from 2022 to 2025 of the Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna, thanks to article 146 of the budget law which authorized the ACI to support expenses “for the organization and management of events “ “without prejudice to the balance sheet “; the same confirmed a contribution of 5 million euros towards the ACI by the State for “each of the years from 2022 to 2025 ″.

In these three months there has been no news on the signing of the contract, that just yesterday, Tuesday 25 January, was received by the ACI. To reveal it is today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sportwhich reassures by asserting that next February 8 will be approved “the budget variance “ necessary for signing the agreement. At that point, the organizing machine will be able to deal with the sale of tickets, despite not having certainty on the percentage of capacity available to fans due to the possible restrictions due to the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictive and distancing measures.