The first European race of the season, scheduled for this weekend on the Imola circuit, promises excitement and fun right from the start, both on and off the track. The particular format of the Italian weekend, with qualifying on Friday, the Sprint Race on Saturday, and the ‘traditional’ race on Sunday will in fact contribute to making all the phases of a highly anticipated weekend crucial, especially by our local public. But the Federation seems to have also wanted to contribute to increasing curiosity, which announced today the ‘line-up’ for the Press conference presentation of the GP, which will take place on Friday morning starting at 10.00.

The new ‘format’ introduced this year, with four groups of five drivers each speaking at the same time, has been confirmed and the very first grouping promises to be particularly interesting to follow. The first three drivers of the general classification will be present side by side – Leclerc,Russell And Sainz – together with the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. With them one of the main surprises of the season: Valtteri Bottas. The presence at once of so many title contenders could bring out interesting discussion points, also considering the problems that plague – in different ways – Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton instead he will speak at 11 while Sergio Perez – fourth in the championship and excellent second in the last race in Melbourne – will be part of the last group of drivers, who will face the journalists at noon. Among the team principals, Ferrari’s number one will speak at 10.00 on Saturday Mattia Binotto. Together with him there will be Mario Isola – representing Pirelli – and Franz Tost, boss of the other home team in Imola: the AlphaTauri.