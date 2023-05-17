Imola, cancellation and refund of tickets

The cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix also involves the activation of the organizational machine for i refunds. On the other hand, it is a considerable round of money, considering that at least 160,000 people were expected at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, who had not only bought tickets for the weekend, but also booked hotels and flights. The first protests about non-refunds by hotel facilities are already emerging from social networks, but for Codacons there is no doubt: everything must be repaid as soon as possible.

The Codacons note

“In the absence of safety conditions, we believe the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix is ​​a wise decision – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – At the same time, however, we remember that consumer rights cannot be canceled because of bad weather, and for this reason we ask for full refunds in favor of all those who have incurred expenses related to the Formula 1 race”.

“Obviously the organizers of the event and the F1 authorities will have to fully reimburse the cost of the tickets to the spectators, considering that to date 82% of the available seats would have already been sold. By virtue of the force majeure, airlines and railway companies will also have to reimburse the tickets purchased by users to attend the sporting event – continues Rienzi – The same goes for hotels and accommodation facilities: those who have booked a stay to attend the now canceled F1 race have the right to get the amount paid back if they decide not to use the services purchased”. In the event that consumers are denied their rights, Codacons will initiate the necessary legal actions against the responsible operators.

The situation in Emilia-Romagna

The decision to cancel the grand prix came at lunchtime after a meeting between F1, the FIA, the grand prix promoters and regional authorities. It was in fact impossible to guarantee the safe inflow and outflow of the approximately 160,000 who had purchased tickets for the race weekend. The situation in Emilia-Romagna is dramatic: nine people are currently dead, in addition to 4,000 missing. All the rivers of Emilia-Romagna are flooded, 24 municipalities are flooded. Unfortunately, the balance is still provisional.