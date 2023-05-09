After the Maccarani case, new troubles in the world of gymnastics. An artistic gymnastics coach from a company in Imola, accused of ill-treatment of four students, will go to trial, after the immediate judgment ordered by the Gip of the Bologna court, which accepted the request of the prosecutor Augusto Borghini. The hearing is set for October 12.

The accusations

The woman has already been suspended by federal court for the ongoing investigation. She is accused of harassing and humiliating the students, insulting and denigrating them, threatening to exclude them from competitions and to punish them. In some cases there were also beatings and injuries. In recent weeks, the suspect had been questioned and had given her own version of the facts.