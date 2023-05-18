Imola 2023 tickets refundable or valid in 2024

The official website of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix 2023, edition canceled due to the flood that hit the region that hosts the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imolahas issued an official statement regarding the refunds of the over 160,000 tickets sold to attend the Grand Prix from Friday to Sunday.

“Due to the ongoing meteorological emergency in the Emilia-Romagna region, the ‘Formula 1 Qatar Airways Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix’ event, scheduled from 19 to 21 May, will not be held – reads the note – we inform all buyers who have purchased tickets through the ticketone.it sales network and purchasing platform, which the opportunity to convert the tickets purchased with tickets for the 2024 event or alternatively a financial refund will soon be offered. Given the ongoing emergency in the region, the methods and timing of the refund will be announced with a subsequent communication that will be sent via e-mail in the next few days by ACI Sport, a company of the Automobile Club of Italy, through the provider official ticket office Ticketone.it”.

The Codacons had already ‘warned’ the organizers yesterday that in the face of the cancellation there was only one way forward for consumers: “In the absence of safety conditions, we believe the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix is ​​a wise decision – the words of the president Carlo Rienzi – at the same time, however, we remind you that consumer rights cannot be canceled due to bad weather, and for this reason we ask for full refunds in favor of all those who have incurred expenses related to the Formula 1 race”.

“Obviously the organizers of the event and the F1 authorities will have to fully reimburse the cost of the tickets to the spectators, considering that to date 82% of the available seats would have already been sold. By virtue of the force majeure, airlines and railway companies will also have to reimburse the tickets purchased by users to attend the sporting event – continues Rienzi- the same goes for hotels and accommodation facilities: those who have booked a stay to attend the now canceled F1 race have the right to get the amount paid back if they decide not to use the services purchased”.