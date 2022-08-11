Charles Leclerc 71, Carlos Sainz 33, Max Verstappen 25: so said the Drivers ranking at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2022 championship, the second won by the Monegasque Ferrari after the Red double arrived in Bahrain on Sunday in which the Red Bull RB18s of the reigning world champion and Sergio Perez they didn’t see the checkered flag. Charles Leclerc at that time would have even been second in the Constructors’ standings behind Ferrari obviously since in the first three races of the season the 1997-born driver achieved two first places, a second and three fastest laps.

In the next 10 races, however, Leclerc’s performance It fell apart, or rather, his performance remained at a very high level with the exception of two mistakes made at Imola and Paul Ricard, but the harvest in terms of points is plummeting. From Imola to Budapest, in fact, the Ferrari driver scored 107 points, an average equal to fifth place in the race. Leclerc, in fact, pays three zeros in this partial (two due to knockouts attributable to reliability, one due to an error in France) for the comeback race from the back of the starting grid in Canada ended in fifth position and the tactical errors of the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello in Monaco, Silverstone and Budapest. A very harmful cocktail for the Monegasque driver’s hopes.

Carlos Sainz in this time span he collected more points than Leclerc with equal wins, one each at Silverstone for the Spaniard and at the Red Bull Ring for the Monegasque respectively. The former McLaren standard bearer collected 123 points with the same number of comeback races (one, in both cases ended in fifth place) and the same number of technical knockouts (in Spain and Baku Leclerc, also in Azerbaijan and in Austria Sainz). What makes the difference in the 16 points that distance Sainz and Leclerc in favor of the Iberian are mainly precisely the strategies that have involuntarily penalized Charles, certainly more than Carlos.

Those who really put the turbo from Imola to Budapest was Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion has totaled 233 points, more than the sum of Leclerc and Sainz who arrive together at 230. The Red Bull driver has won seven out of 10 races, finishing second in Austria and third in Monaco. The seventh place in Silverstone is the worst result, on a Sunday in which just when he took the lead of the race the race was irreparably compromised by the collection of a debris from an AlphaTauri stuck on the bottom of the car which completely upset the aerodynamic load of his Red Bull.