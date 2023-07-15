The reigning Ducati world champion wins with momentum, demonstrating talent and maturity. The trio of wonders is reassembled: second Razgatlioglu, third Rea. The performance of the Italians in the race was excellent

The Italian track, in the past difficult for the Spanish rider, gave the reigning Ducati world champion a splendid victory. Starting from the second row, Alvaro Bautista demonstrates maturity and courage, maintains the top positions, witnesses the exploit of Andrea Locatelli who seems to manage the start well, first at the start of the race followed by Axel Bassani. Attack Bautistabut favors the Turkish Yamaha, in the meantime he arrives Jonathan Reainitials a fast lap, 1″47″554, capable of recreating the panache trio of the Sbk. It’s fight between Bautista And Razgatlioglu for the leadership of the race, a fine test of mastery by the two riders, the world champion takes the lead. Razgatlioglu he has to settle for the second step of the podium, but aware that he fought until the end, third Jonathan Rea who seems to be enjoying the splendid tussle between the two after the “250 rpm” controversy. Note of merit for the Italians Andrea Locatellifourth, highly motivated and constantly growing, Michael Ruben Rinaldififth, Daniel Petruccisixth, and Axel Bassani seventh. Eighth French Loris Bazninth Alex Lowesthe Briton’s BMW closes the top ten Scott Redding. Alvaro Bautista leads the championship standings with 382 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu284, e Andrea Locatelli to 188 points. See also F1 | Singapore, Free Practice 3: Leclerc with Ferrari did well in the wet

The record — Nineteen rounds. Starting from the front row, as in Superpole, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani. Fourth Alvaro Bautista, best time canceled by the yellow flags displayed during the lap. Beautiful start for Locatelli followed by Bassani and Bautista, fourth for the Turkish Yamaha rider ahead of Rea. Sixth Redding, seventh Rinaldi, ninth Petrucci. After one lap Bassani passes in front. Bassani risks with the bike shaking, losing positions and ending up in fourth place, Locatelli first, Razgatlioglu second, Bautista third. Bautista attacks, but Razgatlioglu takes advantage of it, moving into first position followed by his teammate, the Ducati Spaniard still third. Fourth Rea ahead of Bassani and Rinaldi in comeback.

grand finale — Fourteen laps from the end of the race Rea passes Locatelli, third place for the Northern Irishman, seventh Petrucci. Fight between Bautista and Razgatlioglu for the first position. Fourth Locatelli, fifth Rinaldi, sixth Petrucci ahead of Bassani. Ten laps to go. Bautista doesn’t give up, always attached to the Turkish Yamaha. Bautista passes, the Spaniard is first with eight laps to go. Start stretching the reigning world champion with only five laps to go. The first positions do not change two laps to go. Bautista wins, trimming almost four seconds ahead of Razgatlioglu, Rea third. Fourth Locatelli ahead of Rinaldi, Petrucci and Bassani. Loris Baz eighth, Alex Lowes’ Kawasaki ninth, and Scott Redding’s BMW closes the top ten. See also Footballers who have played for Chelsea and Milan

Sbk Imola: Race 1 standings — Here is the result (top ten) of the first race of the Superbike weekend:

A. Bautista (Spain – Ducati) 34’10″316 T. Razgatlioglu (Türkiye – Yamaha) +3.672 J. Rea (Great Britain – Kawasaki) +7.847 A. Locatelli (Italy – Yamaha) +13.543 M. Rinaldi (Italy – Ducati) +15,898 D. Petrucci (Italy – Yamaha) +18.551 A. Bassani (Italy – Ducati) +20.633 L. Baz (France – BMW) +21.727 A. Lowes (Great Britain – Kawasaki) +22.082 S. Redding (Great Britain – BMW) +26.052

SBK Imola: RIDERS STANDINGS — The classification (top five) of the Superbike world championship riders after race 1:

A. Bautista (Ducati) 382 points T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 284 points A. Locatelli (Yamaha) 188 points J. Rea (Kawasaki) 179 points A. Bassani (Ducati) 155 points

SBK Imola: MANUFACTURERS RANKING — The constructors’ standings of the Superbike world championship after race 1:

Ducati 387 points Yamaha 300 points Kawasaki 200 points Honda 117 points BMW 108 points See also Gerardo Martino leaves the door open for the return of Javier Hernández