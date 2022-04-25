F1 | Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna and Made in Italy 2022, the podium of the promoters: the pride of Max, George Russell / Lando Norris, the revenge of the forgotten

1. Max’s pride. When you need it most, the champion’s paw, which gives you the perfect weekend in the most difficult moment. He arrives at Imola with a gap of 46 points from Leclerc and the prospect of seeing Charles run away at over 50 points, that is, two full races. A scenario as black as the clouds of Santerno, after the first free sessions. Nerissimo, after the start of the Sprint. Stay cold as a killerawaits his chance, which comes soon. Leclerc is in fact a victim of his own hunger, a dangerous virtue when he has to manage, Max has the serenity of the winner and the pride of the champion. And he thanks.

2. George Russell and Lando Norris. The return of the British peperini. Which actually never left, they were just overshadowed by machines not up to their talent. Russell performs another sensational miracle bringing a pogo stick to fourth place, while the promotion of Lando must be extended to the whole McLaren team (almost everything, come on, right Daniel?). Last started in Bahrain, they are fourth force after four races. They may be wrong, but they know how to get back up and quickly too.

3. The revenge of the forgotten. Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda: a quintet that at best was paid to take slaps, like the henchmen in the films of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. And instead Perez is much closer to Max (you said nothing), Bottas is the soul of Alfa Romeo, Tsunoda has more points than Gasly (frankly unrecognizable). And then the two returns, K-Mag and Albon, remind us how the elitist nature of F1 is often unfair to those on the bench, who are never fools. Indeed, it is much easier to find those behind the wheel instead of those who deserve.

3. Mick Schumacher. At the beginning of the year in this column I wrote that Magnussen would define Schumino’s current value. Neither Bahrain, nor Imola, nor Miami have given or will give unquestionable judgments. However, they have provided or will provide clues. The Dane regularly scores points, Mick on the wall or on lawns. He was not a phenomenon for beating Mazepin, he did not become Mazepin for a difficult start. But you have to wake up, because Magnussen is beating him mercilessly and Günther Steiner doesn’t have to be the right guy to make you impatient.

2. Lewis Hamilton. Toto Wolff heartened him after the race, practically putting all the blame on the Mercedes. But if one arrives fourth and the other 13th, in short, is it just a question of the car? Or did the pilot count only if Bottas was behind? Let’s be clear, no one has gone crazy here, we are talking about a piece of Formula 1 history. But changing size is always inconvenient, at all levels, and the reset is not immediate. Schumacher also went through it in 2005 and (with due proportion) Vettel in 2014. It is a question of psychology, of motivations, certainly not of class. And this is confirmed by the fact that Russell, who in three years got used to wallowing in the dust in search of the punticino, is having fewer problems of adaptation than a Lewis dubbed, lost, even given up after four races.

1. Ferrari, from first to last. Murphy’s law applied to Formula 1: anything that could go wrong went terribly. Bad luck? Sure, but that’s not all. Change dimension, it was said. Here, just as it is difficult to manage the fall into the abyss, it is complicated to keep the vertigo of success at bay: we are talking about a team that has won only one of the last 17 World Cups, with people inside it who maybe in the last winning cycle of Maranello did something else. There winning mentality, the one that does not make you sleep at night for a seemingly insignificant detail, is not a machine and is not created in a winter. Between Melbourne and Imola, the drivers and the team in the pits made mistakes under pressure. With a perfect first pit stop, Leclerc would have had more weapons to defend himself from Perez and not be forced to chase, think about the soft and attack the Variante Alta in that way. Here, bad luck but up to a certain point, because Charles could have broken the suspension, and then goodbye to eight more points. Now he has 27 of advantage, but they are nothing, because behind he has Verstappen, an android who misses little or nothing and puts that pressure on you that in Ferrari they have to control better, to win. To compete, just go ahead and push this car.